Pedestrians are reflected in an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan. Photographer: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg

U.S. stocks fell as investors remained wary of an escalation in tensions with Iran. The dollar advanced, while oil continued its retreat from multimonth highs.

The S&P 500 headed for its second drop in three sessions, with investors cautious after Iran threatened a military response to a U.S. airstrike that killed a top general four days ago. Chipmakers buoyed the benchmark and pushed the Nasdaq 100 Index higher.

Havens showed little reaction to the bellicose Iranian rhetoric, with West Texas crude falling below $63 a barrel and gold slightly higher. The dollar advanced versus the yen, while the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.82% after indicators pointed to a resilient U.S. economy.

“Markets are to some degree calming down from the trash talk that we’ve seen over the last couple of days,” said Matt Forester, chief investment officer at BNY Mellon’s Lockwood Advisors, about the U.S.-Iran conflict. “The issue is whether there will be heightened conflict in the future. I don’t think markets know yet. This could easily flair back up again.”

Even as investors appeared to have started the first full trading week of 2020 in a defiantly upbeat mood, the unfolding crisis in the Middle East, which triggered a broad sell-off on Friday, returned to the forefront Tuesday. Traders are now waiting to see how Iran fulfills its threats.

Here are some events to watch for this week:

Federal Reserve officials Richard Clarida, John Williams, James Bullard and Charles Evans speak on Thursday.

The U.S. monthly employment report is due Friday.

These are moves in major markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.2% as of 2 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.3%.

The U.K.‘s FTSE 100 Index was little changed.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.9%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.3%.

The euro declined 0.5% to $1.1147.

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3131.

The Japanese yen decreased 0.2% to 108.53 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 1.82%.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained less than one basis point to -0.29%.

Britain’s 10-year yield added two basis points to 0.792%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.8% to $62.77 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.3% at $1,574.00 an ounce.

