This content was published on October 2, 2018 6:18 PM Oct 2, 2018 - 18:18

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks were mixed as investors piled into multinationals and shunned small caps after the new Nafta deal. Italy’s budget drama drove haven demand, with Treasuries and gold rising.

Most companies in the S&P 500 rose as investors looked past Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments that shrugged off inflation worries and signaled continued tightening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a fresh record as Caterpillar Inc. and Boeing Co. advanced, while small caps fell to a two-month low. Intel buoyed tech shares and surging metal prices lifted materials producers.

Declines in financial shares offset those gains, as 10-year yields slid to 3.05 percent. Carmakers retreated amid monthly sales reports. General Electric Co. led industrial shares lower after an agency warned on its debt ratings.

There is “relief relative to some of the trade tensions after signing the Canada deal,” Ralph Basset, head of U.S. small and mid-cap equities at Aberdeen, said by phone. “Specifics are still to come but it’s better-than-expected for farmers and autos.”

European shares slid as concern mounted that Italy’s budget could lead to a debt crisis. The region’s common currency touched the lowest in six weeks. Emerging-market equities tumbled amid weak data and as Mohamed El-Erian warned against rushing into the group.

While a deal between the U.S. and Canada to revamp the Nafta trade deal with Mexico gave global risk appetite a boost at the start of the week, investor sentiment remains fragile amid a laundry list of threats to markets. Beyond Italy, Sino-American tensions are back in focus after the Chinese navy dispelled a U.S. missile destroyer from waters near South China Sea islands, in Beijing’s account of the incident. Meanwhile, political drama in Washington still swirls around President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, which may feed through to November congressional elections and affect the outlook for the administration’s agenda.

Elsewhere, the dollar climbed against almost all its major peers amid the risk-off mood. Indonesia’s rupiah fell past 15,000 per dollar for the first time since 1998 a day after inflation came in slower than forecast. The pound slumped as Brexit and the annual conference of the governing Conservative Party continued to dominate headlines. Earlier in Asia, stocks in Hong Kong underperformed as traders returned from a long weekend, and equities also fell in Australia and South Korea. Japan was a bright spot as the Nikkei 225 Stock Average ticked up.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May speaks Oct. 3. in Birmingham.

A central bank policy decision from the Reserve Bank of India is due Friday.

U.S. employment reports for September also due Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent at 2:18 p.m. in New York.

The Dow added 0.6 percent and the Nasdaq 100 Index rose 0.2 percent. The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.6 percent to the lowest since August.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.5 percent to the lowest in almost two weeks.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 1.2 percent to the lowest in almost two weeks.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.8 percent to the lowest in two weeks on the biggest drop in almost four weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.2 percent to the highest in three weeks.

The euro dipped 0.4 percent to $1.1538, reaching the weakest in almost six weeks on its fifth straight decline.

The British pound declined 0.5 percent to $1.297.

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 percent to 113.675 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased four basis points to 3.05 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell four basis points to 0.43 percent, the lowest in almost three weeks.

Italy’s 10-year yield gained 10 basis points to 3.398 percent, the highest in more than four years.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate fell 0.2 percent to $75.21 a barrel after hitting the highest in almost four years.

Gold futures climbed 1.5 percent to $1,210 an ounce.

