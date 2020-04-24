(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks erased early gains to trade little changed as investors assessed the latest batch of earnings reports and efforts to reopen the Amerian economy. Oil advanced.

The S&P 500 headed for a loss in the week that’s brought fresh evidence of deep damage to the American economy. Sentiment got a boost overnight from a $484 billion bill. Earnings continued to roll in, with Intel Corp. joining the ranks that’ve withdrawn full-year guidance. West Texas Intermediate crude futures hovered climbed above $17 a barrel in New York, after collapsing earlier this week. Yields on Treasury 10-year notes steadied at about 0.61%.

In Europe, leaders signed off on a 540 billion-euro ($580 billion) plan tackling the immediate fallout from the pandemic, but failed to come up with a longer-term rebuilding program. Stocks slumped and bonds rose. Data showed German business confidence fell to record low while virus cases in the region’s biggest economy rose by the most in nearly a week.

A global stock rally built on optimism that infection rates were slowing has faltered this week amid mounting evidence of a deep economic slowdown. With total job losses in the U.S. now exceeding 26 million, investors are focusing on effects of lockdowns and will study earnings for the effects of consumer-credit deterioration. American Express Co. said it will aggressively reduce costs after provisions to cover souring loans tripled in the first quarter.

“The recent price action in global markets has highlighted the fragility of the risk rally in the face of deteriorating global economic data and weak commodity prices,” Valentin Marinov, the head of G10 FX strategy at Credit Agricole CIB in London, wrote in a note to clients. Still, “the recent global monetary and fiscal stimulus measures have put a ‘floor’ under the risky assets,” he said.

Investors are winding up a volatile week that saw countries report mixed success in curbing the virus while President Trump’s evolving public statements and ad hoc policy swings sparked doubts about his leadership in the crisis. On Wednesday, Trump rebuked the first governor to try to reopen his state economy after encouraging state leaders for weeks to push forward toward resuming a normal social and business life.

In China, there was limited reaction to the central bank’s partial roll-over of maturing medium-term funding to banks, at a lower interest rate. Japanese bonds rallied after a Nikkei report that the Bank of Japan may replace its government bond-purchase target to allow for unlimited buying.

These were the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1% as of 10:15 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.2%

Germany’s DAX Index decreased 0.7%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.7%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.

The euro climbed 0.3% to $1.0805.

The British pound was little changed at $1.2345.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 107.58 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped less than one basis point to 0.60%.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.282%.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to -0.47%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 6% to $17.50 a barrel.

Brent crude gained 2.1% to $21.78 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.2% to $1,734.13 an ounce.

