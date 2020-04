(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose for a second day as investors weighed the latest economic and earnings data to determine the coronavirus’s damage to global growth. Crude oil surged above $15 a barrel in New York.

The S&P 500 advanced after jobless claims surged by 4.4 million last week, slightly less than expected. Total job losses now exceed 26 million. Readings on private-sector activity are due at 9:45 a.m. in New York. In earnings, CSX rose after the railroad operator topped estimates, while chipmakers Lam Research and Seagate technology dropped after their results.

“The data that’s currently coming out is, quite frankly, meaningless. And as a consequence, as an investor, you almost have a free pass in that what markets and everyone is really trying to determine is what does a reopening look like,” Greg Peters, PGIM’s head of multi-sector and strategy, told Bloomberg TV.

Earlier, investors shrugged off data showing private-sector activity in the euro area plunged far more than economists anticipated. Credit Suisse Group AG slipped after the bank reported first-quarter results. Investors are awaiting the outcome of a European Council meeting.

Crude futures jumped for a second day despite a swelling global glut. The dollar held three days of gains versus its major counterparts.

“Nobody expects the volatility to remain low for a long time, but after the crazy moves in the crude oil market this week, traders are embracing a more calm environment over the very-short-term,” said Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak + Co.

While governments across the world have pledged more than $8 trillion to fight the pandemic, a sharper picture of a crippled global economy is emerging from unprecedented layoffs, chaos in the oil market, poor European data and a mixed bag of corporate earnings.

On the virus front, New York fatalities were at the lowest rate since early April, while Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he anticipates most of the economy will restart by the end of August. House lawmakers on Thursday are set to pass another round of aid. Infections and deaths spiked higher in Spain, home to the world’s most extensive outbreak after the U.S., even amid its sixth week of strict lockdown.

Elsewhere, the cost to insure euro-area debt with junk ratings fell for a second day after the European Central Bank said it will accept some high-yield debt as collateral for its loans to banks.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.4% at 9:31 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.3%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.8%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.5%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell less than 0.1%.

The euro declined 0.3% to $1.0788.

The British pound increased 0.1% to $1.2345.

The onshore yuan was little changed at 7.08 per dollar.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2% to 107.54 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased less than one basis point to 0.62%.

The yield on two-year Treasuries decreased less than one basis point to 0.21%.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.42%.

Britain’s 10-year yield sank two basis points to 0.304%.

Japan’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 0.008%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude advanced 13.8% to $15.68 a barrel.

Brent crude gained 7.8% to $21.96 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.8% to $1,727.94 an ounce.

