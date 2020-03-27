(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks dropped as investors assessed the pandemic’s impact on the economy with large areas of the country virtually locked down to slow the spread of the virus. Treasuries climbed.

The S&P 500 opened lower after its fastest rally in nine decades, with sentiment hit by news that the U.S. has overtaken China for the most corononavirus cases worldwide. A reading of consumer confidence is due at 10 a.m., a day after jobless claims spiked above 3 million. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 0.75%. WTI crude oil declined, setting up a fifth straight week of losses.

“The excitement of the last week has been the rolling out of this stimulus package, but we can’t lose sight of the fact that we’re not done yet,” Kevin Caron, portfolio manager for Washington Crossing, said. “The data is going to look pretty darn bad the next couple months.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was led lower by banks and real estate shares after the region’s leaders struggled to agree on a concrete strategy to contain the fallout of the pandemic. Asian equities mostly rose, though shares in Australia slumped. The pound fluctuated as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he tested positive for coronavirus.

The recent revival of risk appetite looks sure to be tested by the continuing spread of the coronavirus and the crippling effect of business closures. Tokyo is now seeing a surge in cases, while global deaths from the pandemic surpassed 24,000. The Reserve Bank of India on Friday became the latest central bank to step up emergency action to cushion the economic impact.

“It is by no means a given that volatility has ceased to be a feature of global equity markets,” said Paul Markham, global equities portfolio manager at Newton Investment Management. “Markets will oscillate between the reassurance that governments and central banks will be standing by to support them and the uncertainty of both the duration and depth of what will undoubtedly be a significant economic impact.”

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index decreased 3.2% as of 9:31 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 3.4%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.7%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.1%.

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1006.

The British pound increased 0.4% to $1.2255.

The Japanese yen gained 0.8% to 108.69 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 0.77%.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped nine basis points to -0.45%.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell four basis points to 0.358%.

Commodities

Gold decreased 0.7% to $1,620.60 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 1.8% to $22.19 a barrel.

