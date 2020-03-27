(Bloomberg) -- The fastest U.S. stock rally in nine decades ground to a halt, as volatility continued to grip financial markets roiled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 sank more than 3.5%, giving back one-fifth of its 18% surge over the past three days. The index is still headed for its best week in 11 years, though it remains 25% off its February record. The Cboe Volatility Index is on track for a 10th straight close above 60. It averaged 18.7 in the past year.

Investors had piled back into the battered equity market on speculation an unprecedented $2 trillion relief package would offset the pandemic’s impact on the economy, fueling a debate over whether the furious rally represented a false bottom or the start of a long-term upswing. It’s clear the virus has ground the economy to a virtual halt, with new jobless claims spiking above 3 million as large areas of the country remain virtually locked down to slow the spread of the virus. A measure of consumer confidence fell the most since 2008.

“The excitement of the last week has been the rolling out of this stimulus package, but we can’t lose sight of the fact that we’re not done yet,” said Kevin Caron, portfolio manager for Washington Crossing. “The data is going to look pretty darn bad the next couple months.”

Stocks are still up 10% for the week as Congress gathers to pass an economic stimulus package. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 0.75%. West Texas crude declined, setting up a fifth straight week of losses.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was led lower by banks and real estate shares after the region’s leaders struggled to agree on a concrete strategy to contain the fallout of the pandemic. Asian equities mostly rose, though shares in Australia slumped. The pound gained even as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The recent revival of risk appetite looks sure to be tested by the continuing spread of the infection and the crippling effect of business closures. Tokyo is now seeing a surge in cases, while global deaths from the pandemic surpassed 24,000. The Reserve Bank of India on Friday became the latest central bank to step up emergency action to cushion the economic impact.

“It is by no means a given that volatility has ceased to be a feature of global equity markets,” said Paul Markham, global equities portfolio manager at Newton Investment Management. “Markets will oscillate between the reassurance that governments and central banks will be standing by to support them and the uncertainty of both the duration and depth of what will undoubtedly be a significant economic impact.”

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index decreased 3.8% as of 10:35 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 4.2%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.6%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.22%.

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0990.

The British pound increased 0.5% to $1.2266.

The Japanese yen gained 1.3% to 108.20 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 10 basis points to 0.74%.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped 12 basis points to -0.483%.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell five basis points to 0.352%.

Commodities

Gold decreased 0.8% to $1,619.37 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 6% to $21.23 a barrel.

