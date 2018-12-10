U.S. Stocks Head to Eight-Month Low as Pound Sinks: Markets Wrap

A pedestrian is reflected in an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Japan’s blue-chip Nikkei 225 Stock Average entered a correction as the nation’s shares posted the biggest decline since November 2016, following U.S. peers lower amid rising concern that inflation will force interest rates higher. Photographer: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities extended a sell-off and the pound tumbled as traders took a grim view of the outlook for global growth and trade after Theresa May delayed a crucial Brexit vote.

A rout in banks and energy companies sent the S&P 500 Index toward an eight-month low following the gauge’s worst week since March. Technology shares outperformed. Uncertainty over the strength of global growth lingered amid weak economic data out of China. Auto companies led the retreat in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index. The dollar jumped.

Investors need to steel themselves for the possibility of the U.K. leaving the European Union without a deal, worsening already fragile sentiment in financial markets as traders gauge whether the Federal Reserve will slow its tightening path amid lingering trade-war fears. Meanwhile, data has started to hint at slowing growth in the world’s top two economies, with signs that demand remains sluggish in China coming on the heels of a moderating U.S. labor market.

“Although the direct economic consequences of a hard Brexit would be primarily borne by the U.K., asset prices will still feel the contagion from greater discord in the region,” said Max Gokhman, the head of asset allocation for Pacific Life Fund Advisors. “Think of it as a ripple effect -- the pebble drops on the U.K., spreads first to the EU and then across the Atlantic to the NYSE.”

U.K. Prime Minister May postponed a key parliamentary Brexit vote rather than risk a bruising defeat, and wouldn’t commit to a new date for a vote. The EU Court of Justice upped the stakes Monday, saying Britain could unilaterally choose to change tack and stay in the union.

Elsewhere, Asian stocks fell. India’s rupee weakened as exit polls showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party was set for tight electoral contests in key states and as the central bank governor, Urjit Patel, resigned. Oil erased some of Friday’s rally triggered by OPEC and its allies agreeing on production cuts. Emerging-market shares and currencies fell.

Here are some key events on the calendar this week:

The European Central Bank is set to cap asset purchases at its final policy meeting of 2018 on Thursday.

China industrial production, retail sales data for November is due Friday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 1.4 percent as of 12:21 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 1.9 percent.

The MSCI All-Country World Index dipped 1.7 percent with its fifth consecutive decline.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 2.2 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.5 percent.

The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.1368.

The Japanese yen decreased 0.2 percent to 112.96 per dollar.

The British pound sank 1.3 percent to $1.2566, the weakest in almost 20 months.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index sank 0.9 percent, the most in two months.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 2.85 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.24 percent.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 1.19 percent, the lowest in 16 weeks.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.1 percent to $51.53 a barrel.

Copper slipped 1.5 percent to $2.717 a pound.

Gold dipped 0.3 percent to $1,244.88 an ounce.

