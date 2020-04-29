(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks advanced amid renewed hopes for a drug to fight the coronavirus, helping investors shrug off data showing the biggest economic contraction since 2008 in the first quarter. The dollar slipped.

The S&P 500 Index climbed more than 2% after Gilead Sciences Inc. said that its experimental drug to treat coronavirus helped patients recover faster. Big tech shares added to the rally, with Google parent Alphabet Inc. pacing gains after posting better-than-estimated sales.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index headed for a third straight advance. Italy’s bonds slipped after Fitch Ratings cut the nation’s assessment to the lowest investment grade. WTI oil futures rebounded after plunging 27% in two sessions.

The U.S. gross domestic product report, showing the world’s largest economy shrank at a 4.8% annualized pace in the first quarter, landed just hours before Federal Reserve policy makers are set to weigh in on the economy at the end of their scheduled meeting.

Meantime, countries around the world are discussing how to restart activity, with hard-hit nations like Spain saying they need at least eight more weeks to fully lift restrictions. Post-market earnings from megacaps like Facebook Inc. will also give more insight into the impact of the outbreak.

“The economic data this morning are backward-looking and markets will continue to be forward-looking, trying to anticipate a resumption of economic activity in the short run and a vaccine or cure in the medium turn,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance. “Given all of the stimulus in the system, markets can continue to move higher, but we remain cautious.”

Elsewhere, shares in Sydney outperformed, while they also rose in Seoul, despite a warning from Samsung Electronics Co. that profit may fall in the second quarter as the pandemic hits demand. Japan was shut for a holiday.

South Africa’s rand led a rally in emerging-market currencies, which were headed toward their best gain in about three weeks.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index increased 2.2% as of 10:38 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 1.3%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.9%.

The MSCI All-Country World Index gained 1.9%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%.

The euro increased 0.3% to $1.0848.

The British pound was little changed at $1.2425.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2% to 106.67 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 0.59%.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased four basis points to -0.51%.

Britain’s 10-year yield slipped one basis point to 0.27%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 26% to $15.58 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.4% to $1,701.45 an ounce.

