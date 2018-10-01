The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. U.S. stocks rose for a fifth consecutive day as gains in the financial and information technology sectors helped to offset disappointing retail sales figures. Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose after the last-minute clinching of a Nafta deal bolstered confidence trade tensions would ease. Canada’s dollar remained higher, though Mexico’s peso gave back its rise.

The S&P 500 Index cut a gain of 0.8 percent by half, with the bulk of the retreat coming during President Donald Trump’s hourlong press conference touting the trilateral deal. Domestically focused small caps declined. General Electric Co. surged after replacing its chief executive, while Tesla Inc. rallied after Elon Musk settled with regulators. The loonie jumped 0.8 percent versus the dollar. Oil topped $74 a barrel in New York.

A measure of confidence returned to markets after American and Canadian representatives announced a trade deal to be known as the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement, making modest revisions to the old Nafta framework. Political drama in Washington still swirled around Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, but investors remained focus on a spate of corporate news and economic data due this week.

“Stocks are rallying on the back of a last-minute deal,” Alec Young, managing director of global markets research for FTSE Russell, said in an email. “Despite all the handwringing over trade, the bark is proving far worse than the bite for U.S. stocks. Although the trade outlook with China remains uncertain, overall trade uncertainty has been receding for months helping propel stocks to record highs.”

In Europe, the broad equity gauge rose for the fourth day in five, led by oil and chemical companies. Italian bonds extended their slide from last week, dragging European debt lower as uncertainty persisted over a budget accord. Investors will be watching the market closely; the ECB has cut monthly bond purchases in half to 15 billion euros ($17 billion) starting this month. The euro turned lower even as data showed growth in factory output slid to the weakest pace in two years in the single currency area.

In Asia, volumes were below normal in a number of markets -- it’s Labor Day in Australia, Hong Kong is shut and China is out through Oct. 7. Japan’s blue-chip Nikkei 225 Average closed at its highest level in nearly 27 years.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

U.K. Conservative Party in second day of its annual conference Monday. Prime Minister Theresa May speaks Oct. 3. in Birmingham.

Central bank policy decision are scheduled by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday and Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

U.S. employment reports for September also due Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent at 2:09 p.m. in New York.

The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.9 percent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.2 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index slipped 0.1 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average jumped 0.5 percent to the highest in about 27 years.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose than 0.1 percent.

The euro dipped 0.3 percent for a fourth day of losses.

The Mexican peso climbed 0.3 percent to 18.6567 per dollar, the strongest in almost eight weeks.

The Canadian dollar jumped 0.9 percent to C$1.27975 per U.S. dollar, the strongest in 19 weeks.

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 percent to 113.93 per dollar, the weakest in about 11 months.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced less than one basis point to 3.07 percent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries increased one basis point to 2.83 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.48 percent.

Italy’s 10-year yield climbed 10 basis points to 3.25 percent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index gained 0.1 percent to 85.33, the highest in almost eight weeks.

West Texas Intermediate crude advanced 0.3 percent to $73.45 a barrel, the highest in almost four years.

LME copper decreased 1.2 percent to $6,182.50 per metric ton, the lowest in more than a week.

Gold dipped 0.1 percent to $1,190.08 an ounce.

