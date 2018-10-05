The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields rose to seven-year highs, while the dollar weakened and stocks fluctuated amid speculation the latest jobs report signals a tightening labor market that will prompt the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates.

The 10-year bond yield pushed above 3.21 percent as hiring data showed the unemployment rate fell to a 48-year low, though the number of jobs created fell short of estimates. The surge in yields has the S&P 500 Index on track for a second straight weekly decline. The dollar turned lower versus major peers. Gold futures rose, crude gained and the pound advanced.

“This is a report that’s consistent with being pretty close to full employment and it’s going to reinforce the Fed’s path for raising rates,” Alan Krueger, professor of economics at Princeton University, said on Bloomberg TV.

Treasuries resumed a slide as investors speculated the low unemployment rate and major upward revision to prior months would do little to deter the Fed from raising rates for a fourth time this year. The hiring figures were influenced by the hurricane that hit the Southeast last month, muddling the picture.

“If you look at the revisions to the payroll numbers, this was a hot jobs report,” Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold Weeden Capital Management, said. “Unemployment is now down to 3.7 percent and bond yields are up across the curve. The net result is the jobs report is simply too good for Wall Street.”

The tech rout is the latest blow for global stocks in a week that saw 10-year U.S. Treasury yields climb to to seven-year highs, reducing demand for riskier assets. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stoked the rates surge when he said the central bank could eventually boost its benchmark past the neutral level.

Earlier, a rout in technology shares roiled Asian equity markets. PC maker Lenovo Group Ltd. plunged 15 percent in Hong Kong, amid Bloomberg’s report that China infiltrated U.S. companies by hacking hardware. In Europe, miners led the Stoxx 600 lower as industrial-metal prices fell and Danske Bank A/S headed for a four-year low. Germany’s 30-year bond was poised for its biggest one-week yield increase since April. Italian bonds also slipped as GDP forecasts failed to convince investors the country will be able to meet fiscal targets.

Meanwhile, India’s rupee weakened and bonds rallied after the country’s central bank unexpectedly kept its policy rate unchanged. The country’s benchmark stock index fell, while a gauge of emerging-market equities dropped to a 15-month low.

Elsewhere, West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices climbed back toward $75 a barrel. Copper led a decline in industrial-metal prices as a rally in raw materials stalled. Gold advanced, capping the best week in six for the precious metal.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed at 9:57 a.m. in New York. It’s down 0.4 percent in the week.

The Nasdaq 100 Index fell 0.3 percent to take its slide in the five days past 2 percent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.8 percent to the lowest in three weeks.

The MSCI All-Country World Index declined 0.2 percent to the lowest in more than three weeks.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index dipped 0.7 percent to the lowest in 15 months.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 percent.

The euro declined less than 0.2 percent to $1.1536.

The British pound climbed 0.6 percent to $1.3099.

The Japanese yen increased 0.1 percent to 113.804 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.2157 percent, the highest in more than seven years.

The two-year yield rose three basis points to 2.89 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed three basis points to 0.56 percent, the highest in more than 19 weeks.

Italy’s 10-year yield jumped eight basis points to 3.401 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.1 percent to $74.42 a barrel.

Gold futures increased 0.4 percent to $1,206.80 an ounce.

Copper fell 0.3 percent to $2.78 a pound, the lowest in more than two weeks.

