This content was published on October 23, 2019 5:01 PM

A pedestrian walks past the Wall Street subway station near New York Stock Exchange. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks edged higher as investors sifted through a batch of earnings reports. Treasuries advanced.

The S&P 500 Index traded near the 3,000 level. Boeing Co. led gains in the Dow Jones Industrial Average after mapping out a sharp boost to output of the 737 Max. Apple Inc. climbed after Morgan Stanley raised its target for the shares. Caterpillar Inc. rebounded as its $1 billion buyback program offset a profit estimate cut. Texas Instruments Inc. gave a weaker-than-expected forecast, sinking chipmakers.

More earnings news:

Snap Inc. tumbled as its results failed to warrant additional optimism after a strong rally in the shares.

Eli Lilly & Co. slid as sales for a pair of key drugs drew criticism from Wall Street, despite an increased guidance.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. fell on concern over the rising cost of wages and delivery. Still, sales beat estimates.

IRobot Corp. plunged after cutting the high end of its revenue view.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained after boosting its adjusted earnings per share forecast.

Boston Scientific Corp. surged after raising its revenue outlook.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. climbed after boosting its forecast for the rest of the year.

After the market closes, EBay Inc., Microsoft Corp., Ford Motor Co., Tesla Inc. and Las Vegas Sands Corp. are due to report results.

The barrage of corporate results is a barometer of the strength of the global economy as the ongoing dispute between the U.S. and China undermines confidence. Texas Instruments warned that trade tension is making customers far more cautious, while Caterpillar blamed heightened “economic uncertainty” for slowing customer purchases.

“The momentum in earnings has slowed pretty sharply, so there’s not a lot of expectations for earnings growth,” said Kevin Caron, a senior portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors. “There is clearly more evidence of concern about slowing outside the U.S.”

Beyond Meat Inc. fell below $100 for the first time since June as fears of more insider selling next week overshadowed earnings expectations. Nike Inc. tapped former EBay Inc. head John Donahoe to replace Chief Executive Officer Mark Parker next year. The shares dropped.

Elsewhere, oil climbed after a U.S. government report showed a surprise drop in crude supplies. Turkey’s lira rallied after President Donald Trump said he’s lifting recently imposed sanctions after the country complied with a cease-fire agreement.

Read: Bitcoin Tumbles to 5-Month Low as Libra Hit by U.S. Backlash

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season is in full swing with companies reporting including: Amazon.com, Daimler and Kia Motors.

Thursday brings monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank Indonesia.

U.S. factory orders for business equipment will provide a look into the strength of capital investment in September. The figures will show to what extent the latest tranche of tariffs on China and others is impacting investing decisions.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 2,999.33 as of 1 p.m. New York time.

The Dow Average added 0.1%, and the Nasdaq-100 Index was little changed.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.1%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 0.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.

The euro was little changed at $1.1121.

The British pound was little changed at $1.2876.

The Japanese yen slid 0.2% to 108.69 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 1.75%.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased three basis points to -0.39%.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.685%.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index gained 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $55.43 a barrel.

Gold added 0.6% to $1,496 an ounce.

