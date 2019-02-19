Pedestrians are reflected in an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

U.S. stocks were mixed, with Walmart Inc.’s stellar earnings boosting consumer shares while investors assessed the prospects for a trade deal with China. Treasuries advanced and oil rose.

The S&P 500 swung between gains and losses in thin trading following a three-day weekend, with investors finding little reason to extend the post-Christmas rally. Walmart’s best holiday quarter in a decade lifted retailers and homebuilders got a lift from a positive sentiment report. But concerns remain that the trade truce will end March 1 without a deal, leading to fresh tariffs.

Disappointing earning from HSBC Holdings and increasingly dovish signals from the region’s central bank hit European banks, while American lenders slumped as the 10-year Treasury yield slid below 2.64 percent. The dollar edged lower against major currencies ahead of speeches from Federal Reserve officials this week and the release of meeting minutes Wednesday that should shed more light on the central bank’s turn to a more dovish tone.

“Think back to what we’ve gone through with China, which is still in process, neither side benefits from these tariff wars,” Thomas Digenan, head of U.S. intrinsic value equities at UBS Asset Management, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. The possible tariff on cars is “just one more bargaining chip and one more ball juggling in the air.”

With earnings season nearing its end, the latest minutes from both the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank due this week and U.S. President Donald Trump weighing an extension of the deadline for a trade deal with China, investors have plenty to ponder right now. Uncertainty over the outlook for global growth hangs over everything, and traders will be hoping for some good news from the world’s two largest economies when talks resume in Washington on Tuesday.

In Asia, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told parliament the central bank would consider extra monetary easing if required, helping lift the Topix index and sending the yen lower. Shares in China were little changed as equities in Hong Kong dropped.

Elsewhere, the pound advanced as U.K. and European officials work on new legal text for the contentious Irish border backstop. The Australian dollar swung to a loss after the nation’s central bank reaffirmed mounting concerns over consumer spending. Gold traded at the highest since May amid increasing bullishness and West Texas crude advanced to trade at about its highest in almost three months.

Here are some key events coming up:

The Federal Reserve will on Wednesday publish minutes from its recent meeting, with the European Central Bank following suit on Thursday.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz speaks on Thursday; ECB President Mario Draghi speaks on Friday, the same day Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe gives parliamentary testimony.

An Indonesian rate decision is due Thursday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index was little changed as of 10:20 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped 0.3 percent, the biggest decrease in more than a week.

The MSCI All-Country World Index declined 0.1 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index dipped 0.3 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady.

The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.1295.

The Japanese yen declined less than 0.05 percent to 110.66 per dollar.

The British pound rose 0.2 percent to $1.2947, the strongest in more than a week.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index was little changed.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 2.65 percent, the lowest in more than a week.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.095 percent, the lowest in more than a week.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased one basis point to 1.152 percent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index climbed 0.2 percent to the highest about two weeks.

West Texas crude was little changed at $55.55 a barrel.

Gold rose 1 percent to $1,335.20 an ounce, the highest in nine months.

