(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks were mixed as investors weighed a spate of corporate earnings ahead of tomorrow’s expected rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Treasuries edged higher with most euro-area bonds.

The S&P 500 was little changed after erasing a gain on a trade headline suggesting that China and the U.S. might not sign a partial deal next month. The index had been higher after strong results from drug giants Merck and Pfizer. Lenders got a boost after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he’d be open to looser bank rules. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped as results from Alphabet and Akami weighed. Oil and gas producers along with telecom shares led declines on the Stoxx Europe 600 Index, snapping the gauge’s six straight sessions of gains.

In earnings news:

General Motors Co. cut its earnings guidance, while Google owner Alphabet Inc. fell after missing profit estimates.

Drug giants Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co. rose after topping estimates.

Xerox Holdings Corp. advanced after an earnings beat.

E-commerce platform Shopify Inc. said its loss widened; the shares fell.

Beyond Meat sank as analysts fret rising competition and costs.

In Europe, BP Plc shares dropped as the driller said it’s unlikely to raise its dividend this year.

Yields on Japanese 10-year bonds hit the highest since June and their Australian counterparts jumped almost nine basis points, yet the sell-off cooled during European hours, with yields on German and U.S. peers halting their recent surge. The pound reversed a drop after the U.K.’s main opposition party said it will back an early election.

Investors are struggling for fresh impetus to extend the record-breaking rally in U.S. stocks. Optimism on the China trade front from President Donald Trump is aiding the bull case, and an anticipated Fed rate cut on Wednesday may add further fuel. Still, recent economic data has come in mixed and while earnings are topping estimates on average, the bar was low.

“What we’ve had happening in markets in the last few weeks is a lifting of that perceived uncertainty” about U.S.-China trade and Brexit, with central bank easing providing a lift, Sue Trinh, a global macro strategist at Manulife Investment Management, told Bloomberg TV. “The real risk is that we’re seeing a boost to asset prices but no real uptick in the real economy,” she said.

In Asia, Japan’s Topix benchmark closed at a 2019 high, while equities dropped in Hong Kong and Shanghai, where a warning against speculation on blockchain-related stocks depressed trading.

Elsewhere, spot palladium slipped after a record close Monday.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings include: Airbus, Apple, Credit Suisse, Facebook and PetroChina on Wednesday; Mitsubishi Heavy on Thursday; Exxon Mobil and Macquarie Group on Friday.

The Fed is expected to lower the main interest rate when policy makers decide on Wednesday.

U.S. economic growth is forecast to have slowed to 1.6% in the third quarter. GDP data are due Wednesday. The Fed’s preferred inflation metric, the core PCE deflator, is due Thursday.

The Bank of Japan sets policy on Thursday and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference.

Friday brings the monthly U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index added 0.1% at 12:03 p.m. New York time.

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank 0.3%.

Japan’s Topix index climbed 0.9%.

India’s Sensex Index surged 1.5%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The yen was little changed at 108.92 per dollar.

Britain’s pound fell 0.1% to $1.2852.

The euro decreased 0.1% to $1.1096.

The South Korean Won jumped 0.6% to 1,163.19 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.83%.

The two-year rate fell two basis points to 1.63%.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.709%.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to -0.35%.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index declined 0.2%.

Gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,490.20 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 2% to $54.66 a barrel.

