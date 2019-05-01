This content was published on May 1, 2019 4:55 PM

U.S. stocks were mixed after climbing to a record, with a drop in banks ahead of the Federal Reserve decision offsetting Apple Inc.’s rally.

The S&P 500 Index fluctuated and tech-heavy Nasdaq indexes outperformed as the iPhone maker closed in on a $1 trillion market valuation. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s outlook padded the gains. Weak results from other major companies, including Clorox Co. and Automatic Data Processing Inc., weighed on equity measures. Energy shares tumbled amid an oil sell-off. Treasuries climbed, while the dollar was set for its longest slide since August.

Just before the Fed’s verdict on rates, data showed that a gauge of U.S. factories fell in April to the weakest since 2016. The report weighed on stocks after an almost 18 percent surge in the equity benchmark this year sparked calls for a pause. All eyes will now turn to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference following the decision, with policy makers widely expected to be on hold while expressing concern over muted inflation.

“There’s a lot of discussion about inflation being a potential boogeyman the Fed wants to get ahead of,” said Marvin Loh, global macro strategist at State Street. “I am of the camp that they’re probably going to be patient about it going into the fall, maintaining an approach where the next move could be either a hike or a cut.”

Developments in the trade conflict between America and China were also on the radar, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin calling the latest round of meetings “productive.” Negotiations will continue in Washington next week.

Elsewhere, oil tumbled as a report showed U.S. crude stockpiles swelled to their highest levels since 2017 while American production set a new record. Holidays across much of Asia, Europe and Latin America crimped trading volumes.

Here are some notable events this week:

Companies reporting earnings include: HSBC, Macquarie and Royal Dutch Shell.

The Bank of England sets interest rates Thursday.

Friday brings the U.S. jobs report: non-farm payrolls are projected to rise by 187,000 in April. Economists expect an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, with average hourly earnings growth picking up to 3.3 percent.

