U.S. stocks were mixed as traders assessed earnings from some of the world’s largest companies amid angst over U.S-China trade talks. The dollar fell on the eve of the Federal Reserve decision.

The S&P 500 Index traded near its record high and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced on better-than-estimated results from drug giants Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co. Technology shares underperformed as Alphabet Inc. had its worst day since 2012 on a revenue miss and Apple Inc. slumped before reporting earnings later Tuesday.

Stocks fluctuated at the end of a strong month amid a mixed bag of corporate earnings and a cloudy outlook for trade talks. The White House is ramping up pressure to reach a deal with China in the next two weeks, warning that the U.S. is prepared to walk away. President Donald Trump said the economy would go “up like a rocket” if the Federal Reserve lowered rates by 1 point and resumed quantitative easing.

While the benchmark for U.S. stocks may be due for a pause after a strong rally, a pullback is likely to “prove limited and temporary,” wrote Tony Dwyer, chief market strategist at Canaccord Genuity. He cited a dovish Fed, better-than-expected earnings and a stabilization in global growth.

Elsewhere, the euro climbed as data showed Europe began 2019 with an unexpected growth spurt, easing pressure on the central bank to add stimulus. Oil rose as soldiers and protesters battled at an air force base in Venezuela, escalating turmoil in the holder of the world’s biggest crude reserves.

Here are some notable events this week:

Companies reporting earnings include: Apple, HSBC, Macquarie and Royal Dutch Shell.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin landed in Beijing on Tuesday and will head into a new round of talks before Chinese Vice Premier Liu He goes to Washington next week. China and the U.S. hope to seal a deal by early May.

The U.S. Fed’s rate decision is on Wednesday, while the Bank of England sets interest rates Thursday.

Friday brings the U.S. jobs report: non-farm payrolls are projected to rise by 187,000 in April. Economists expect an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, with average hourly earnings growth picking up to 3.3 percent.

