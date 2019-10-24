(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks were mixed as traders assessed a raft of corporate earnings against the backdrop of a global economic slowdown. The pound fell.

The S&P 500 Index traded near 3,000. The Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed major benchmarks as 3M Co.’s results showed the downturn continued to hobble the manufacturer. Twitter Inc. tumbled on a disappointing forecast. Microsoft Corp. jumped after earnings beat expectations, while a positive outlook from Lam Research Corp. spurred a rebound in chipmakers. Tesla Inc. surged after posting a surprise profit.

Investors also watched the latest developments in the ongoing trade dispute. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence criticized China’s actions against protesters in Hong Kong while calling for greater engagement between the world’s two biggest economies. China aims to buy at least $20 billion of agricultural products in a year if it signs a partial trade deal with the U.S., people familiar with the matter said.

Elsewhere, the pound fell as Prime Minister Boris Johnson told BBC he will ask Parliament to vote for early general election on Dec. 12 to break the impasse over Brexit. The European Central Bank kept monetary stimulus unchanged in the final meeting of Mario Draghi’s presidency.

More on earnings:

PayPal Holdings Inc. reported earnings that beat estimates, sparking a stock rally.

Comcast Corp.’s profit topped forecasts amid an increase in internet subscribers.

Ford Motor Co. slumped after the company cut its full-year forecast by $500 million.

EBay Inc. slipped after giving a revenue forecast that fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Xilinx Inc.’s outlook trailed expectations, in part because of the blacklist against Huawei Technologies Co.

After the close of regular trading, Amazon.com Inc., Intel Corp. and Visa Inc. are due to report results.

“There is some nervousness that is good enough to avoid any signs within the broad market of irrational exuberance or animal spirits,” said John Stoltzfus, the chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer & Co. “Overall, the story is reflecting a watch-and-wait kind of scenario as investors and traders really absorb the news coming across on earnings.”

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% to 3,002.48 as of 12:23 p.m. New York time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.5%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.6%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.4%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.2%.

The euro dipped 0.3% to $1.1098.

The British pound slid 0.5% to $1.2843.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to 108.58 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 1.74%.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.40%.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell six basis points to 0.625%.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index gained 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude advanced 0.4% to $56.18 a barrel.

Gold climbed 0.5% to $1,503.80 an ounce.

