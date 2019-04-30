Monitors display stock market information as pedestrians are reflected in a window at the Nasdaq MarketSite in the Times Square area of New York, U.S., on Friday, April 26, 2019. U.S. stocks edged higher on better-than-forecast earnings while Treasury yields fell after data signaled tepid inflation in the first quarter. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

The S&P 500 Index fell from a record high after a news report that punitive tariffs pose an obstacle in trade talks between the world’s largest economies. Oil climbed.

Traders also assessed a mixed bag of corporate earnings. Disappointing results from Alphabet Inc. to Samsung Electronics Co.’s weighed on technology shares, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed on better-than-estimated numbers from Pfizer Inc. and McDonald’s Corp. The U.S. dollar fell and Treasuries were steady on the eve of the Federal Reserve decision. Oil rose as Saudi Arabia signaled OPEC and its allies could extend supply cuts to the end of the year.

The next round of trade talks gets under way with significant issues still unresolved. The U.S. wants to leave some punitive tariffs in place as a means to enforce a deal, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified officials and people briefed. While both sides are eager to reach an agreement, there’s a chance that President Donald Trump will walk away if he isn’t satisfied with how talks are progressing, a senior Trump administration official told Bloomberg News.

Besides trade negotiations, investors are assessing a batch of earnings and economic data this week. Analysts expect the Fed will leave the policy rate on hold in a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent at the conclusion of their meeting Wednesday, while expressing concern over “muted” inflation.

Elsewhere, the euro added to gains after data showed Europe’s economy began 2019 with an unexpected growth spurt, easing pressure on the central bank to add stimulus.

Here are some notable events this week:

Companies reporting earnings include: Apple, HSBC, Macquarie and Royal Dutch Shell.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin landed in Beijing on Tuesday and will head into a new round of talks before Chinese Vice Premier Liu He goes to Washington next week. China and the U.S. hope to seal a deal by early May.

The U.S. Fed’s rate decision is on Wednesday, while the Bank of England sets interest rates Thursday.

Friday brings the U.S. jobs report: non-farm payrolls are projected to rise by 187,000 in April. Economists expect an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, with average hourly earnings growth picking up to 3.3 percent.

