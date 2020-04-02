(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks pared gains as investors eyed the potential economic toll of the new coronavirus after a record rise in jobless claims. Oil surged after President Donald Trump said Russia and Saudi Arabia would cut production.

The S&P 500 Index erased most an earlier advance that reached as much as 2.5% as consumer discretionary shares sank after jobless claims doubled from last week to 6.6 million. The data indicated few sectors of the economy will be spared. The benchmark fell 6% over the past two days as investors grappled with valuing stocks amid rapidly deteriorating data. Treasuries dropped, while the dollar rose.

West Texas crude gained 16% after Trump said he expects the two countries to cut crude output following a conversation with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Thursday. But oil came off its highs after officials from both sides watered down expectations.

After enduring their worst quarter since 2008, stocks are struggling for traction as companies move to slash dividends and more U.S. states enact severe restrictions on movement to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Initial jobless claims Thursday that showed record high numbers emphasized the uncertainties surrounding the economic toll. However, rebounding oil prices could help damp the impact by buoying a beaten up sector of the economy.

“The incremental news on the virus in the last 24 to 48 hours has been disappointing,” John Porter, a fund manager at Mellon Investments Corp., said on Bloomberg TV. “The global economy has hit a wall, there’s a tremendous amount of uncertainty, and that’s contributing to the volatility.”

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.3% of 2:07 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.4%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.6%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.5%.

The euro declined 1.2% to $1.0828.

The British pound was little changed at $1.2369.

The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 107.92 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased three basis point to 0.61%.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose three basis points to -0.43%.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed two basis point to 0.33%.

Commodities

Gold rose 3.1% to $1,640.80 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 16% to $23.62 a barrel.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018