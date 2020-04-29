(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks gave up some gains after the Federal Reserve suggested the pandemic will weigh on the economy for longer than investors had been speculating. Oil surged.

The S&P 500 Index trimmed an advance that topped 3% after the central bank warned the ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity and “poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term.”

Stocks surged earlier on renewed hopes for a drug to fight the coronavirus, helping investors shrug off data showing the biggest economic contraction since 2008 in the first quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. said that its experimental drug helped Covid-19 patients recover faster. Big tech shares added to the advance, with Google parent Alphabet Inc. pacing gains after posting better-than-estimated sales.

Fed officials restated their pledge to hold the benchmark interest rate near zero and will keep buying bonds. The dollar extended losses and Treasuries remained higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index posted a third straight advance. WTI oil futures rebounded after plunging 27% in two sessions. The dollar slipped.

The U.S. gross domestic product report showed the world’s largest economy shrank at a 4.8% annualized pace in the first quarter. Meantime, investors are weighing plans by countries around the world to restart activity, with hard-hit nations like Spain saying they need at least eight more weeks to fully lift restrictions. Post-market earnings from megacaps like Facebook Inc. will also give more insight into the impact of the outbreak.

“What’s really driving markets at this stage is any positive news of potential treatments and vaccines, because ultimately that is a game changer,” said Seema Shah, a global investment strategist for Principal Global Investors. “That’s what’s going to be pushing markets, plus anything with regards to the lockdown being lifted earlier.”

Elsewhere, shares in Sydney outperformed, while they also rose in Seoul, despite a warning from Samsung Electronics Co. that profit may fall in the second quarter as the pandemic hits demand. Japan was shut for a holiday.

South Africa’s rand led a rally in emerging-market currencies, which were headed toward their best gain in about a month.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index increased 2.5% as of 2:11 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 1.8%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 1%.

The MSCI All-Country World Index gained 2.5%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%.

The euro increased 0.4% to $1.0861.

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2443.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2% to 106.67 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 0.60%.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to -0.50%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.28%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 26% to $15.58 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.4% to $1,700.84 an ounce.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

