U.S. stocks pared losses as investors weighed the potential impact of the Iranian conflict against signs of economic strength. The dollar advanced, while oil continued its retreat from multimonth highs.

The S&P 500 erased most of its early decline, sparked by Iran tensions, after indicators pointed to a resilient U.S. economy. Tech buoyed the benchmark and pushed the Nasdaq 100 Index higher.

Havens showed little reaction to bellicose Iranian rhetoric, with Brent dropping below $68 a barrel and gold slightly higher. Ten-year Treasury yields fluctuated around 1.80%, while the dollar advanced versus the yen.

“Markets are to some degree calming down from the trash talk that we’ve seen over the last couple of days,” said Matt Forester, chief investment officer at BNY Mellon’s Lockwood Advisors, about the U.S.-Iran conflict. “The issue is whether there will be heightened conflict in the future. I don’t think markets know yet. This could easily flair back up again.”

Even as investors appeared to have started the first full trading week of 2020 in a defiantly upbeat mood, the unfolding crisis in the Middle East, which triggered a broad sell-off on Friday, returned to the forefront Tuesday. Traders are now waiting to see how Iran fulfills its threats.

Here are some events to watch for this week:

Federal Reserve officials Richard Clarida, John Williams, James Bullard and Charles Evans speak on Thursday.

The U.S. monthly employment report is due Friday.

These are moves in major markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.1% as of 11:12 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.2%.

The U.K.‘s FTSE 100 Index was little changed.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.9%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.3%.

The euro declined 0.3% to $1.1160.

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3120.

The Japanese yen decreased 0.1% to 108.44 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell less than one basis point to 1.81%.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell less than one basis point to -0.29%.

Britain’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 0.776%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.9% to $62.72 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,569.10 an ounce.

