Equities surged as the U.S. consumer outlook brightened and positive developments in China trade talks overshadowed lingering concerns about global growth. Treasury yields climbed, while the dollar retreated after an early-morning rally.

The S&P 500 Index hit a 10-week high Friday, with all sectors gaining, on reports that the U.S. and China had reached consensus in principle on the main topics in their trade negotiations. U.S. consumer sentiment rebounded from a two-year low, further fueling the rally and bolstering the case that yesterday’s dire retail sales figures were out of sync with reality.

Trade continues to dominate markets as the two sides race to reach a deal that would avert a tariff increase on Chinese goods by March 1. At the White House Friday, President Donald Trump said that the U.S. is “a lot closer” to a deal with China and that he might “extend the date.”

“Any time that there’s news that the trade talks are progressing and comments that there’s progress being made, markets react positively because that’s been one of the three biggest risks hanging over stocks and really was one of the triggers for the pullback we saw in December,” said Kate Warne, an investment strategist at Edward Jones.

The picture in Washington remains cloudy, as Congress sent Trump legislation he said he’ll sign to avoid another government shutdown. His announcement Friday that he will declare a national emergency to get more federal money for a border wall met with muted reaction on Wall Street.

In Europe, banks and miners helped drive gains in the Stoxx 600 Index. Asian shares retreated, with Chinese stocks falling as weak factory prices highlighted the tough environment for industrial profitability, adding to other disappointing data from major economies. Elsewhere, West Texas crude hit a 12-week high on supply cuts and metals advanced. Emerging-market shares fell, while EM currencies edged higher.

Exchanges in the U.S. will be closed Monday for Presidents’ Day.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index increased 0.9 percent as of 2:56 p.m. New York time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5 percent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 1.4 percent to the highest in more than four months.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index rose 0.6 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 0.7 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.1 percent.

The euro rose less than 0.05 percent to $1.1296.

The British pound gained 0.6 percent to $1.2884.

The Japanese yen rose less than 0.05 percent to 110.46 per dollar.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index climbed 0.2 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained one basis points to 2.67 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell less than one basis point to 0.10 percent.

Britain’s 10-year yield increased one basis point to 1.16 percent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index gained 1.2 percent to the highest in more than a week.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.4 percent to $55.72 a barrel, the biggest gain in two weeks.

Gold climbed 0.7 percent to $1,321.56 an ounce.

