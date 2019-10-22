People walk past the display at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney. Photographer: William West/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose as investors weighed a flurry of corporate earnings. Treasuries climbed.

The S&P 500 Index advanced toward a 12-week high, approaching a record. Biogen Inc. surged on news it will ask U.S. drug regulators to approve an experimental Alzheimer’s therapy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average trailed major equity benchmarks as Travelers Cos. and McDonald’s Corp. slumped. The U.S. dollar was little changed.

In earnings news:

Procter & Gamble Co. climbed after raising the high end of its full-year sales forecast.

United Technologies Corp. boosted its profit outlook, lifting shares.

Harley-Davidson Inc. jumped as earnings beat estimates.

McDonald’s home market lost momentum in the latest quarter amid fierce competition. Shares fell.

United Parcel Service Inc.’s profit margin expanded, but shares slid on the retirement of Chief Operating Officer Jim Barber.

Hasbro Inc. tumbled on weaker-than expected earnings as tariffs weighed on sales growth.

Travelers sank as profit missed estimates.

After the close of regular trading, Texas Instruments Inc., Snap Inc. and Whirlpool Corp. are due to report results.

It’s a huge week for earnings, with around one-fifth of S&P 500 members due to report their results. So far the numbers have generally surprised to the upside, reassuring investors that companies are weathering slowing growth and the trade war. All the same, analysts are cutting estimates for next year as the dispute between the world’s biggest economies continues to take a toll.

“Earnings are coming in okay,” said Jeff Mills, chief investment officer at Bryn Mawr Trust Co., which manages $15 billion. “But my point of view quiet honestly is that we’re still going to end up trading in this tight-ish range that we’ve been in at least through the end of the year.”

Read: The Short-Volatility Trade Is Now So Big It’s Starting to Break

Elsewhere, the Canadian dollar fell after lower-than-expected retail sales. The currency rose earlier Tuesday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won a second term in a federal election that pointed to more fiscal stimulus. The pound dropped as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepared to put his Brexit deal to a vote.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season is in full swing with companies reporting including: Microsoft, Caterpillar, Amazon.com, Daimler and Kia Motors.

Thursday brings monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank Indonesia.

U.S. factory orders for business equipment will provide a look into the strength of capital investment in September. The figures will show to what extent the latest tranche of tariffs on China and others is impacting investment decisions.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 3,013.07 as of 10:41 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.1%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.3%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index added 0.6%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro declined 0.1% to $1.1138.

The British pound lost 0.3% to $1.2925.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries sank three basis points to 1.77%.

Germany’s 10-year yield slid three basis points to -0.38%.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.697%.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index rose 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 1.2% to $53.93 a barrel.

Gold increased 0.2% to $1,490.80 an ounce.

