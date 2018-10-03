The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

(Bloomberg) -- A risk-on tone gripped financial markets, with U.S. stocks flirting with records and yields on Treasuries hitting multiyear highs as investors remained upbeat about the strength of the American economy.

The S&P 500 Index headed for a record close as data on private payrolls and American services industries underscored the economy’s robustness at the same time Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled no rush to raise rates with inflation in check. The 30-year yield popped to the highest since 2014, while the two-year rate surged to a pre-crisis high. European assets firmed on news the Italian government may rein in spending.

U.S. investors have so far looked past European politics and emerging-market strains, along with a close call between a U.S. and a Chinese warship in the disputed South China Sea that added to tensions to instead focus on strong economic data. Powell welcomed wage growth but expressed confidence that low unemployment won’t spur a takeoff in prices that forces more aggressive tightening.

Elsewhere Aston Martin shares tumbled on their trading debut after an initial public offering valued the company on a par with competitor Ferrari NV. The Turkish lira fell after the country’s inflation surged.

MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific share index fell for a third day, with Japanese and South Korean equities leading declines. The rupiah and the rupee remained under pressure on surging oil prices. Crude in New York hovered above $75 a barrel, trading near the highest level in almost four years.

In India, the focus was also back on the country’s financial sector after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government took control of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd., promising to end the group’s string of defaults.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

American factory orders for August are due Thursday; data on the trade balance will come Friday.

The U.S. government’s September jobs report is also due on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision is due Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.4 percent at 12:47 p.m. in New York, on track for a record close.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 percent and the Russell 2000 Index gained 1 percent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 0.5 percent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 0.7 percent to the lowest in more than two weeks.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index added 0.2 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.1 percent, hitting the highest in almost four weeks with its fifth straight advance.

The euro fell less than 0.05 percent to $1.1543, reaching the weakest in almost six weeks on its sixth straight decline.

The British pound advanced 0.1 percent to $1.2996, the largest gain in more than a week.

The Japanese yen declined 0.2 percent to 113.84 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed six basis points to 3.12 percent.

The 30-year rate topped 3.28 percent.

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.543 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 0.45 percent, the largest gain in more than a week.

Italy’s 10-year yield decreased 12 basis points to 3.331 percent, the first retreat in a week and the biggest tumble in more than two weeks.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.1 percent to $75.34 a barrel, the highest in almost four years.

Gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,202.63 an ounce.

