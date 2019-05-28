This content was published on May 28, 2019 1:39 PM

Members of the media work in front of an electronic ticker displaying share prices at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, April 26, 2019. Japan's retail investors have propelled their net long yen positions against the dollar to near a record ahead of the nation's extended Golden Week holidays. Photographer: Keith Bedford/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

U.S. stocks rebounded from a third straight weekly decline, led by technology shares that bore the brunt of the decline as investors positioned for what could be a protracted trade dispute with China. Treasuries advanced, sending 10-year yields to a 17-month low.

The S&P 500 rebounded in the first day of trading following a holiday weekend, with semiconductors pacing the gains. The Stoxx Europe 600 index slipped and stocks climbed in Japan and China. The bond rally came after President Donald Trump declared that the U.S. was “not ready” to reach a trade deal with China. The offshore yuan weakened as the Chinese government seized a bank for the first time in more than two decades.

Stalled talks in the U.S.-China trade war and escalating tensions have soured sentiment for risk assets. That’s driven sovereign bonds higher and pushed global stocks toward their first monthly decline of 2019. Trump said on Monday during a state visit to Japan that American tariffs on goods from China “could go up very, very substantially, very easily,” while over the weekend the Asian nation pushed back at the perception that the levies were hurting its economy.

“The Sino-U.S. tensions continue to weigh on equity markets,” said Benjamin Jones, a senior multi-asset strategist at State Street Global Markets in London. “Thus far, there seems to be little sign of an easing in those pressures on either side of the fence.”

Elsewhere, the pound edged lower as traders kept watch on the race to choose Britain’s next prime minister. West Texas crude oil nudged above $59 a barrel.

Here are some key events coming up:

Executives from Facebook, Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Twitter are scheduled to speak before Canadian Parliament’s International Grand Committee on big data, fake news and privacy Tuesday.

China provides a first peek at its May economic performance on Friday, with economists anticipating the official manufacturing PMI will tick down to 49.9 — a contraction — amid the worsening trade war with the U.S.

U.S. first-quarter revised GDP data are due Thursday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 9:33 a.m. in New York.

The Nasdaq 100 Index climbed 0.5%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index jumped 0.3%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 0.1%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.3%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%, the biggest advance in a week.

The euro was unchanged at $1.1194.

The British pound declined less than 0.05% to $1.2674.

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 109.42 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased two basis points to 2.30%, the lowest in more than 19 months.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.956%, the lowest in more than 23 months.

Germany’s 10-year yield was unchanged at -0.12%, the lowest in more than two years.

Commodities

Gold declined 0.2% to $1,282.48 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.8% to $59.10 a barrel.

--With assistance from Andreea Papuc and Ksenia Galouchko.

To contact the reporter on this story: Namitha Jagadeesh in London at njagadeesh@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeremy Herron at jherron8@bloomberg.net, ;Samuel Potter at spotter33@bloomberg.net, Todd White

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram