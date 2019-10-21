An investor gestures as he looks at stock price movements on a screen at a securities company in Beijing. Photographer: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose amid positive signs on U.S.-China trade talks and as investors awaited earnings from some of the world’s biggest companies. Treasuries fell.

The S&P 500 Index climbed toward a one-month high, trading near the 3,000 level, led by financial and energy shares. Apple Inc. rallied to a record, while Boeing Co. paced losses in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on pessimism over the 737 Max crisis. The pound fluctuated on news that the U.K. Parliament won’t vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal today.

Investors continued to monitor fresh developments on trade negotiations between the world’s two largest economies. Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s economic adviser, told Fox Business that he sees the possibility of taking off the December tariff increases if talks go well. China’s Vice Premier Liu He said Saturday that there had been “substantial progress” with the U.S. to lay the foundation for an initial accord on trade.

“What’s most important is that negotiations continue. That will help with confidence,” said Don Townswick, director of equity strategies at Conning, which has about $171 billion in global assets under management. “Right now, it’s that time of the quarter where just about everything is really laser-like focused on earnings. I’m pleasantly surprised to see the numbers come in this strong early.”

With industry heavyweights McDonald’s Corp., Caterpillar Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. all scheduled to deliver earnings this week, investors will get numerous chances to see how corporations are withstanding the effects of trade tension, slowing growth and Brexit.

“The needle is pointing mildly positive,” David Sowerby, portfolio manager at Ancora Advisors. “As much as the trade issue is a headwind, I think companies are quite sensible in how they are spending their capital on healthy cash flow growth.”

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Canada votes in a national election.

Earnings season is in full swing with companies reporting including: Amazon.com, Microsoft, Daimler, Kia Motors, McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble, Caterpillar and UBS.

Thursday brings monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank Indonesia.

U.S. factory orders for business equipment will provide a look into the strength of capital investment in September. The figures will show to what extent the latest tranche of tariffs on China and others is impacting investment decisions.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 added 0.5% to 2,999.91 as of 10:40 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.7%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.5%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.1%.

The euro dipped 0.1% to $1.116.

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2999.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.50 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.77%.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained three basis points to -0.35%.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed three basis points to 0.738%.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index sank 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.5% to $52.95 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,494.60 an ounce.

