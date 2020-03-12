(Bloomberg) --

In a week that brought the wildest market swings since the financial crisis, Thursday hammered investors with something crazier -- a 10% drop in the Dow, the end of the longest bull market on record and the biggest sell-off since 1987’s Black Monday.

At the end of the day, the S&P 500 smoldered 27% below records set barely three weeks ago and wiped out all its gains since the end of 2018. The news was even worse overseas: Europe’s benchmark index suffered its worst day in history. Brazil’s Ibovespa tumbled as much as 20%, extending this year’s loss to almost 50% in dollar terms. Canada’s main gauge was off more than 12%, its worst day since 1940.

President Donald Trump finally offered some attempt at fiscal stimulus, but the measures fell flat. The European Central Bank took a stab by easing capital constraints and boosting liquidity, and losses only deepened. Not even an unprecedented plan for $5 trillion in bond-buying from the Federal Reserve could mollify investors rattled by the growing likelihood that the coronavirus will plunge the global economy into recession.

Ten-year Treasury yields erased declines and inched higher as policy makers’ liquidity pledge recalled the quantitative easing used during the financial crisis. Oil and precious metals fell, with palladium sinking more than 20%.

Thursday marked the greatest manifestation yet of how the one-two punch of the coronavirus and an oil-price war are destroying global growth prospects and fueling jitters around the world. Now investors are trying to guess at the effectiveness of policy makers’ efforts to limit economic damage, with Trump’s travel ban and tepid fiscal measures failing to impress most observers. Spirits were further damped by new bans on public gatherings in the U.S. and professional sports leagues’ move to suspend operations.

“Markets likely need more. More innovation from central banks, more targeted help for the most vulnerable parts of the economy -- and action from fiscal authorities to stop this transitory shock from developing into a more prolonged insolvency crisis,” said Seema Shah, a global investment strategist for Principal Global Investors. “Emotion is now driving markets.”

On another bruising day across markets:

The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 indexes are all in a bear market now, with losses from February closing records extending well past 20%.

The slump triggered the second 15-minute trading halt this week shortly after the U.S. open.

The MSCI All-Country World Index extended losses to enter bear-market territory.

The cost of insuring debt issued by Europe’s investment grade companies surged to the highest since 2016.

Japanese stocks closed more than 4% lower even after another liquidity pledge from the country’s central bank. Australian shares sunk deeper into a bear market despite a stimulus plan there.

Oil extended losses past 5%. Bitcoin took a dive. Gold fell below $1,600 an ounce.

More bad news about the impact of the coronavirus emerged throughout the day. The leading U.S. infectious-disease official said the testing system in the country is “a failing.” The European Union warned the sickness threatens to exceed health-care capacity across the region “in a few weeks or even days.” The National Hockey League followed the National Basketball Association’s lead and suspended its season, while Major League Baseball said opening day would be delayed.

“We need to see what is effectively a ‘declaration of war’ against the virus and full support to offset the economic damage that war will cost,” said Peter Tchir, head of macro strategy at Academy Securities LLC. “Whatever has gone on this week, it’s not a liquidity crunch.”

Meanwhile, signs that companies in the hardest-hit industries were drawing down credit lines to battle the effects of the virus on their businesses added to anxiety.

“The risks have definitely risen,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA. “The question is how long will this last and I don’t think anybody can predict that at this point.”

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index declined 9.5% at the close of trading in New York; the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 10%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 11%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 5.4%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index sank 6.6%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 1.1%.

The euro weakened 0.6% $1.1204.

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 105.1 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 0.88%.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.75%.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.26%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 5.8% to $31.07 a barrel.

Gold weakened 4% to $1,569.79 an ounce.

--With assistance from Sophie Caronello, Min Jeong Lee, Adam Haigh and Anchalee Worrachate.

To contact the reporters on this story: Claire Ballentine in New York at cballentine@bloomberg.net;Vildana Hajric in New York at vhajric1@bloomberg.net;Sarah Ponczek in New York at sponczek2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sam Potter at spotter33@bloomberg.net, ;Jeremy Herron at jherron8@bloomberg.net, Brendan Walsh

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018