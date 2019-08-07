A pedestrian holding an umbrella walks through Main Street Park in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities slumped and bonds rallied globally after a series of dovish central-bank surprises underscored escalating concern over the outlook for growth.

The S&P 500 Index lost as much as 2% before paring the decline to about half that, while the 30-year Treasury yield closed in on an all-time low. German rates dropped to a record as industrial production registered the biggest decline in almost a decade. Currency markets were volatile after policy makers cut rates in New Zealand, India and Thailand.

Traders are selling riskier assets after this week saw the biggest one-day plunge in global equities since February 2018, fearing an escalation in the trade war will spur a global recession. Threats of expanded tariffs are also creating uncertainty in corporate boardrooms, spurring concern there will be a pullback in capital outlays and a drop in earnings with central banks lacking the firepower to buoy growth.

“The consensus expectation that U.S.-China trade relations would improve has turned out wrong,” said Alec Young, managing director of global markets research at FTSE Russell. “The fact that this is happening in the context of an already weak global growth environment is pushing bond yields to unprecedented lows globally as recession fears mount.”

As fears of a global rush to devalue increased, New Zealand’s dollar tumbled after a bigger-than-expected rate cut, and Australia’s dollar dropped to a decade-low on bets its central bank will follow suit. The yuan dipped after China set its reference rate slightly weaker than expected. India’s rupee and the Thai baht slipped. The U.S. dollar was steady, while the yen gained and gold rallied toward $1,500 an ounce.

Corporate debt slumped, sending the cost to protect baskets of investment-grade and high-yield securities higher. Despite the rocky markets, a slew of issuers including McDonald’s Corp. opted to bring new bond deals.

The dovish moves by three central banks underscore the global shift toward easier policy even after the Federal Reserve’s unexpectedly hawkish stance last week. President Donald Trump again on Wednesday urged the Fed to ease policy, saying in a tweet that “They must Cut Rates bigger and faster, and stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 erased most of an advance that reached 1.1% at one point. Shares were mixed and calmer in Asia, with Japanese stocks closing barely changed while equities in Shanghai declined.

Elsewhere, oil extended a decline after Brent crude closed in a bear market on Tuesday.

These are some key events to watch out for this week:

A string of Fed policy makers speak this week, including Chicago’s Charles Evans on Wednesday.

Here are the main moves in markets (all sizes and scopes are on a closing basis):

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index decreased 0.8% as of 12:50 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.2%.

The MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.1%.

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1231.

The British pound declined 0.2% to $1.2152.

The Japanese yen advanced 0.7% to 105.72 per dollar, the strongest in more than 16 months.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries sank six basis points to 1.64%.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased five basis points to -0.59%, hitting the lowest on record.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.48%, the lowest on record.

Japan’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to -0.2%, the lowest in about three years.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.6% to $51.18 a barrel, the lowest since early June.

Gold gained 2.3% to $1,508.36 an ounce, the highest in more than six years.

