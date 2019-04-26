This content was published on April 26, 2019 2:01 PM

Pedestrians pass in front of the Nasdaq MarketSite in the Times Square neighborhood of New York. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

U.S. stocks fell on disappointing corporate earnings and Treasuries climbed after data signaled tepid inflation in the first quarter.

The S&P 500 Index declined as Intel and Exxon Mobil slumped after profits fell short of estimates. Ten-year government bond yields dipped below 2.5 percent following a report showing underlying weakness in the economy even after faster-than-expected growth in the first quarter. The Stoxx Europe 600 treaded water as losses for energy producers were offset by gains in media companies. The dollar pared its second consecutive weekly increase.

At the end of a busy week for earnings, investors are taking stock of both good and bad corporate surprises and parsing the details of the first-quarter gross domestic product report. U.S. GDP expanded at a 3.2 percent annualized rate in the January-March period, according to Commerce Department data Friday that topped all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey. But underlying demand was weaker than the headline number indicated, with weak consumer spending and a gauge of inflation falling below policy makers’ target.

“We shouldn’t forget where we are in the business cycle,” said Mike Loewengart, vice president of investment strategy for E*Trade Financial Corp. “Many sectors are still tempering expectations for the future.”

Shares were marginally lower in Asia as an unexpected tumble in Japanese industrial production underscored worries over the global expansion, while the yuan edged up after President Xi Jinping said China won’t engage in currency depreciation.

Elsewhere, developing-nation currencies and shares were slightly higher.

These are the main market moves:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.2 percent as of 10:01 a.m. in New York.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.1 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index was little changed.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.1 percent.

The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.1152.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 111.64 per dollar.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index rose 0.2 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 2.49 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.02 percent.

Britain’s 10-year yield slipped three basis points to 1.13 percent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index dipped 0.2 percent.

West Texas oil fell 1.3 percent to $64.33 a barrel.

Copper climbed 0.6 percent to $2.8845 a pound.

Gold climbed 0.5 percent to $1,283.38 an ounce.

