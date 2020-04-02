(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fluctuated after a surge in unemployment claims underscored the pandemic’s dire toll on the world’s largest economy. Oil rallied after China unveiled plans to boost its reserves.

The S&P 500 Index opened mixed after futures erased overnight gains. Jobless claims doubled last week to a record 6.6 million. The data indicated few sectors of the economy will be spared. The index is down about 6% in three days as investors grapple with valuing stocks amid rapidly deteriorating data. Treasuries erased a small drop, and the dollar edged higher.

“It will take time to work through the implications of the ongoing economic shutdown. Markets will experience volatility throughout,” said Lauren Goodwin, economist and multi-asset portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fluctuated before turning lower. Stocks in Asia were mixed, with losses in Japan and Australia and gains in South Korea and China. Brent crude futures jumped as much as 13% as the world’s biggest importer took advantage of a 60% plunge this year to add to stockpiles.

After enduring their worst quarter since 2008, stocks are struggling for traction as companies move to slash dividends and more U.S. states enact severe restrictions on movement to curb the coronavirus pandemic across the world’s biggest economy. Fatalities rose in France and Spain, while Italy and Germany took steps to extend lockdown measures and Florida ordered people home. New York and New Jersey said deaths have doubled in the last three days.

“The incremental news on the virus in the last 24 to 48 hours has been disappointing,” John Porter, a fund manager at Mellon Investments Corp., said on Bloomberg TV. “The global economy has hit a wall, there’s a tremendous amount of uncertainty, and that’s contributing to the volatility in the markets and the downward trajectory we’ve seen the last few days.”

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.1% as of 9:11 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.4%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.1%.

The euro declined 0.5% to $1.0909.

The British pound increased 0.5% to $1.2433.

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 107.11 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased less than one basis point to 0.58%.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to -0.44%.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to 0.322%.

Commodities

Gold rose 0.9% to $1,605.22 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 9.3% to $22.19 a barrel.

