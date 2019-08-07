Branding for the Swiss bank, UBS Group AG, a sponsor of the Monaco Grand Prix is seen painted onto the road surface of the Formula One Grand Prix Circuit in Monte Carlo, Monaco, on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. The Monaco Grand Prix is the premier race on the Formula 1 calendar and has been held in one form or another since 1929 and in modern form since 1950.

(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG accounts are being targeted in a long-running crackdown on wealthy Italians suspected of not paying taxes, in the bank’s latest tussle with authorities.

The Italian revenue agency is seeking the names of UBS account holders living in Italy who had Swiss accounts with UBS between February 2015 and the end of 2016, according to the Swiss federal gazette. The agency, which asked Swiss officials for assistance in December, is pressing for information on account holders who failed to provide UBS with sufficient evidence of tax compliance.

UBS has been caught up in global tax crackdowns over the past decade as the country’s tradition of banking secrecy came under siege. In the U.S., the bank agreed to pay $780 million and turn over the names of American clients. Several weeks ago, the Swiss bank agreed to pay a 101 million-euro ($113 million) settlement with Italian tax authorities to resolve claims about its business in the country.

UBS, the world’s biggest wealth manager, is appealing a pending tax case in France in which it faces a possible $5 billion penalty. French tax officials are set to receive details on thousands of the bank’s clients after Switzerland’s top court ruled against the UBS last month.

At least 10 Swiss banks are cooperating with Italian authorities amid an investigation based on evidence gathered from a recent tax amnesty, people with knowledge of the matter have said. The list includes both big and small lenders, said the people, who asked not to be named and declined to identify which banks are involved. It’s not certain that the talks will lead to a definitive settlement, they said.

