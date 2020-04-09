This content was published on April 9, 2020 4:52 AM

(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG expects to report a first-quarter net profit of around $1.5 billion and capital and leverage ratios in line with previous targets that are “well above regulatory requirements.”

Following a request from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, the UBS board has also proposed shareholders approve the bank’s previously announced dividend of $0.73 for the 2019 financial year be paid in two installments, according to an emailed statement Thursday.

The Swiss lender’s first-quarter profit last year was $1.1 billion.

“The first quarter of 2020 once again showed our business model’s ability to perform well under a variety of market conditions,” Group Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti said in the statement. “We have been supporting our clients with lending and advice, helping them to navigate in this very difficult environment.”

UBS has already provided 2.1 billion Swiss francs ($2.2 billion) in liquidity to over 16,000 mostly small and medium-sized companies since the launch of the Swiss government-backed lending program last month, it said in Thursday’s statement. The group has also committed to donate $30 million toward Covid-19 aid projects.

