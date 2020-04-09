(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s largest banks bowed to pressure to delay dividends even as UBS Group AG reported a surprise jump in first-quarter profit that suggests lenders so far are benefiting from volatility in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

UBS and Credit Suisse Group AG will both split their payouts for 2019 into two installments at the request of financial markets regulator Finma, withholding part of the money until the second half when the impact of the pandemic will be clearer. The firms had been reluctant to follow peers that previously cut or delayed their dividends.

Profit at UBS rose by roughly a third to about $1.5 billion in the first three months of the year, well ahead of analysts’ estimate. Business was strong across all units, and capital and leverage ratios are in line with targets even after accounting for an increase in credit risk, the bank said.

“Our financial strength well above regulatory requirements and prudent risk management allow us to deliver on our current capital returns policy,” Chairman Axel Weber said in a statement. “Nevertheless, at Finma’s request, we have adjusted the 2019 dividend payout proposal given the high and unprecedented uncertainty.”

Banks are a key focus as governments seek to ensure they keep lending to businesses that were effectively shut down to contain the spread of the virus. Finma has been increasing pressure on lenders to withhold dividends and shore up lending capacity, saying any payments to shareholders will be deducted from capital relief they’ve recently been granted.

Shares Rise

Shares of both lenders rose in early Zurich trading, with UBS gaining 4.1% at 9:06 a.m. and Credit Suisse rising 4%.

UBS’s results give the first glimpse into how Europe’s lenders are navigating the historic market swings so far. Analysts polled by the bank in early February, before the pandemic really hit Europe, had expected a profit of $1.17 billion.

“The first quarter of 2020 once again showed our business model’s ability to perform well under a variety of market conditions,” Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti said in a statement Thursday. “We have been supporting our clients with lending and advice, helping them to navigate in this very difficult environment.”

Ermotti stopped short of scrapping the dividend last month, but has now succumbed to some of that influence from regulators. UBS also said that if ends up not paying out the second dividend installment, management bonuses would no longer be paid in cash but allocated to “deferred equity-based and contingent capital compensation plans.”

‘Further Measures’

“As needed, we also commit to take further measures as the year unfolds in all 2020 compensation decisions and review our policies for both management and the board of directors,” UBS said.

Credit Suisse already last month froze its plan to buy back as much as 1.5 billion francs ($1.5 billion) of shares this year due to economic uncertainty caused by Covid-19.

UBS said it has already provided 2.1 billion francs in liquidity to over 16,000 mostly small and medium-sized companies since the launch of the Swiss government-backed lending program last month. The bank has also pledged to donate $30 million toward virus aid projects.

