(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s largest banks bowed to pressure to delay dividends even as UBS Group AG reported a surprise jump in first-quarter profit that suggests lenders so far are benefiting from volatility in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

UBS and Credit Suisse Group AG will both split their payouts for 2019 into two installments at the request of financial markets regulator Finma, withholding part of the money until the second half when the impact of the pandemic will be clearer. The firms had been reluctant to follow peers that previously cut or delayed their dividends.

Profit at UBS rose by roughly a third to about $1.5 billion in the first three months of the year, well ahead of analysts’ estimate. Business was strong across all units, and capital and leverage ratios are in line with targets even after accounting for an increase in credit risk, the bank said.

“Our financial strength well above regulatory requirements and prudent risk management allow us to deliver on our current capital returns policy,” Chairman Axel Weber said in a statement. “Nevertheless, at Finma’s request, we have adjusted the 2019 dividend payout proposal given the high and unprecedented uncertainty.”

Banks are a key focus as governments seek to ensure they keep lending to businesses that were effectively shut down to contain the spread of the virus. Finma has been increasing pressure on lenders to withhold dividends and shore up lending capacity, saying any payments to shareholders will be deducted from capital relief they’ve recently been granted.

Shares Rise

Shares of both lenders rose in early Zurich trading, with UBS gaining as much as 4.3% and Credit Suisse rising 5.3%, before paring gains along with broader markets.

UBS’s results give the first glimpse into how Europe’s lenders are navigating the historic market swings so far. Analysts polled by the bank in early February, before the pandemic really hit Europe, had expected a profit of $1.17 billion.

“We saw demand for loans and credit in the investment bank,” Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. In wealth management, “we saw some deleveraging coming through but also some new demand for credit, which has for sure contributed to an increase to our lending balance.”

Ermotti said while he welcomed the recent rebound in equity markets, it suggests there’s an expectation for an economic recovery in the second half of the year that may be too optimistic.

“I would say there is a downside risk to that scenario, and I would be careful about getting too much exposure in equities at this stage,” he said, pointing to credit as a better investment opportunity for now.

‘Further Measures’

Ermotti, who last month had stopped short of scrapping the dividend, said he reversed course after Finma requested the bank review its position. UBS also said that if it ends up not paying out the second dividend installment, management bonuses would no longer be paid in cash but allocated to “deferred equity-based and contingent capital compensation plans.”

“As needed, we also commit to take further measures as the year unfolds in all 2020 compensation decisions and review our policies for both management and the board of directors,” UBS said.

Credit Suisse already last month froze its plan to buy back as much as 1.5 billion francs ($1.5 billion) of shares this year.

UBS said it has already provided 2.1 billion francs in liquidity to over 16,000 mostly small and medium-sized companies since the launch of the Swiss government-backed lending program last month. The bank has also pledged to donate $30 million toward virus aid projects.

(Updates with Ermotti comments in eighth paragraph.)

