This content was published on January 7, 2020 6:30 AM

A pedestrian passes the UBS Group AG headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. The spying scandal roiling Credit Suisse Group AG has also created a big headache at UBS a stone's throw away in Zurich: What to do about its star hire Iqbal Khan.

UBS Group AG announced new regional heads for its wealth-management business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and narrowed Christl Novakovic’s duties as the Swiss bank restructures its private banking business.

Wealth-management co-heads Iqbal Khan and Tom Naratil will separate EMEA into the three regions, according to an internal UBS memo sent to employees and seen by Bloomberg. Novakovic, who currently runs EMEA wealth management, will be left with western Europe, while she remains chief executive officer of the UBS Europe SE business.

Central and eastern Europe will be headed by Caroline Kuhnert while Ali Janoudi will run the Middle East and Africa. With the regional split, UBS said it could double the number of clients per region.

The move follows a decision to dismantle the unit dedicated to the ultra rich just weeks after Iqbal Khan took over the wealth management business with co-head Tom Naratil. The broader restructuring will remove three levels of management globally, while speeding up UBS’s ability to lend to rich clients, according to the memo. The Zurich-based bank expects as many as 500 job losses in its wealth management business as a result of the changes.

To help boost loans to rich clients, UBS also plans to book profits and risks from lending originated in wealth management, according to the memo. Khan previously indicated that UBS could make “quick wins” by increasing lending, a strategy he used at his former employer Credit Suisse Group AG.

The goal is to eliminate time-consuming negotiations between wealth managers and the investment bank, and speed up approval of loans.

Other management changes

Paula Polito, head of global client coverage, will take an advisory role as divisional vice chair for global wealth management

Chicco di Stasi will lead structuring and origination outside of the Americas for GWM and act as a link between the investment bank and the wealth management

Patrick Grob will lead distribution outside of the Americas for GWM

Paul Crisci will develop a private-markets strategy to be implemented across the bank

Mark Haefele will lead an expanded chief investment office that incorporates wealth planning and mandates

Bruno Marxer, who will run the mandates subdivision, will report to Haefele

Christian Wiesendanger, former head of investment platforms and solutions, will stay on as an adviser

