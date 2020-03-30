(Bloomberg) -- European lenders including UniCredit SpA, ABN Amro Bank NV and ING Groep NV suspended dividend payments on 2019 earnings, bowing to European Central Bank pressure to retain capital amid the coronavirus turmoil.

Half of the euro area’s largest lenders had announced by Monday afternoon they’re delaying, reviewing or scrapping altogether their plans, according to Bloomberg calculations. That included Commerzbank AG -- which said on Monday its canceling its payment this year -- and Banco Santander SA.

The ECB on Friday asked banks to delay payouts until at least October as the pandemic wreaks havoc on markets. Andrea Enria, the central bank’s top supervisor, said it would be socially irresponsible to continue paying dividends “in these exceptional times.”

Banks led European stocks lower on news of the dividend suspensions, with the Stoxx 600 Banks index declining 4.4% at of 4:09 p.m. in Frankfurt.

Uncertainty about future dividends may “move investors’ preference outside Europe, where dividend visibility is higher,” Manuela Meroni, an analyst at Banca IMI, wrote in a note.

Banks received unprecedented relief this month after the ECB temporarily allowed them to tap capital buffers and gave them more time to tackle soured loans. However, few lenders had agreed to increase reserves by delaying or suspending payouts even after the central bank earlier called on them to be prudent and remain strong enough to absorb losses.

Bloomberg was first to report last week that the ECB was in talks with lenders about dividends, discussing options including a delay in paying out profits to shareholders until at least the third quarter.

In Italy, the European country hit hardest by the virus, several banks promptly took steps to comply after the ECB stepped up pressure. UniCredit suspended a dividend distribution of 63 cents a share and halted a planned repurchase of as much as 467 million euros ($517 million) of shares. Rival Intesa Sanpaolo SpA said it will review the ECB’s advice at a March 31 board meeting. Banca Generali SpA and Banca Mediolanum SpA also announced delays on Monday.

“I think it’s important for the banks to be here to support the economy,” UniCredit Chief Executive Officer Jean Pierre Mustier in a Bloomberg Television interview. “Banks are part of the solution in this crisis.”

UniCredit will review its dividend assessment after Oct. 1, said Mustier, who is also chairman of European banks’ main lobby group. If the economy has stabilized sufficiently and the conditions are right, “I see no reasons why will not pay the dividend,” he said.

ABN Amro said while it’s keeping its initial dividend proposal, the payment will be conditional on a reassessment of the situation once the impact from the pandemic is clearer, and that it won’t pay an interim dividend in August. Belgium’s KBC Group NV and Bank of Ireland Group Plc also agreed to halt investor payouts. Austria’s Bawag Group AG postponed its May annual general meeting at which it was to approve a dividend.

Spain’s Banco Santander SA announced last week already that it would delay a dividend payment, one of the first lenders to act.

Banks would have an extra 30 billion euros of capital if they follow the recommendation for restraint on returning funds to shareholders, according to the ECB’s top banking watchdog.

Banks in Switzerland, which aren’t supervised by the ECB, have so far indicated they have no plans to change their dividends, even after the country’s financial regulator urged them to “consider carefully the level of upcoming dividend distributions.”

UBS Group AG said Monday it will propose paying out $0.73 per share at its annual general meeting in May. Credit Suisse Group AG also said it has no plans to change its dividend policy. Credit Suisse has frozen its plan to buy back as much as 1.5 billion francs ($1.53 billion) of shares this year due to economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.

