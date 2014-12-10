The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

Dec. 10 (Bloomberg) -- Vontobel Holding AG, a Zurich-based bank and wealth manager, plans to operate its asset-management arm as an independent legal entity.

The unit, which oversaw 72.1 billion Swiss francs ($74.3 billion) as of June 30, will be called Vontobel Asset Management AG and will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the holding company, according to a statement today.

“Nothing changes in terms of strategy,” Rebeca Garcia, a spokeswoman for the bank, said by telephone. “This is not a precursor to spinning off the asset-management unit.”

The new legal structure will enable analysts and investment consultants to make clearer assessments of the asset-management business, according to Garcia. Currently, potential risks attached to other Vontobel businesses can spill over into these assessments, she said.

The firm’s shares fell 0.1 percent to 36.30 francs by 11:54 a.m. in Swiss trading. They are down 1.4 percent in 2014.

Vontobel, majority owned by a shareholder pool including the founding family of the same name, also operates investment- banking and private-banking units and is trying to expand its structured products business. Total assets under management were 112.8 billion francs at the end of June, according to the firm’s half-year report.

