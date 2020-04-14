(Bloomberg) --

UBS Group AG’s David Chin wants to double the size of his China investment-bank team. Morgan Stanley’s Wei Sun Christianson plans to build a brokerage business from scratch. And Todd Leland at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees “infinite growth” in asset management.

For the executives leading Wall Street’s charge into China, the race is officially on to tap one of the biggest opportunities in global finance. Though largely overshadowed by the Covid-19 crisis, China scrapped foreign ownership limits on April 1, allowing firms to run their own money management units and investment banks for the first time.

The numbers are staggering: China boasts a $45 trillion financial services market, with as much as $30 trillion in fund assets to be managed within three years, according to Oliver Wyman estimates.

The enormous potential comes with a slate full of challenges for the Goldman Sachs of the world. For years, the banks have tried to crack the few parts of the Chinese market open to them or gain influence via minority stakes in local firms, making only modest headway. A litany of regulations and entrenched Chinese banks have largely thwarted them, while a clash of strategies at their joint ventures stifled growth.

With so much at stake, the global banks remain undaunted and are poised to step up investments. Here’s a sampling of some of the key players in investment banking and money management leading the next push in China, and their strategies to win a bigger slice of the prized market.

MORGAN STANLEY: Lessons Learned

Morgan Stanley is regrouping in China. After it failed to win management control of its first joint venture formed in 1995, the bank shifted to a smaller firm in 2010 to rebuild from within. The firm overhauled the management of Morgan Stanley Huaxin Securities Co., installing U.S. bank staff in the majority of key roles. It’s now ready to exploit the latest market opening, said Christianson.

“Over the past few years we have carefully invested in bringing in the right people and building up our processes,” said Christianson, 63, who joined Morgan Stanley in 1998 and now leads the China business from her native Beijing. “As we transition to a majority controlled operation, we want to be certain that we can deliver Morgan Stanley standards to the local market place.”

Morgan Stanley won approval last month to take 51% of its securities joint venture, and wants to eventually own 100%. As a first step, the bank will apply for additional licenses to broaden its products and invest in new businesses, Christianson said. Over time, the firm plans to build out an onshore brokerage and market-making capability as China’s securities industry is expected to become more institutionalized. The bank will also expand its asset management partnership and ultimately take control.

The securities firm is betting on increased business from private placements and corporate restructurings, while it expects a focus on the technology sector will win equity mandates on the Nasdaq-style tech board that launched last year in Shanghai.

GOLDMAN: China’s Profound Shift

For James Paradise, co-president of Goldman Sachs in Asia Pacific, China’s slowing economy and its push to lower debt makes it easier for foreign banks to expand. The government wants them to pick up the slack from what it considers “overburdened” Chinese lenders.

Beijing is saying: “We’re slowing, we need financial markets to provide a conduit for capital to come onshore,” Paradise said in an interview. “China is shifting from a bank-financed model to a market-financed model. This is for real this time.”

For Goldman, that means time to ramp up. The New York-based bank last month won approval to increase its joint venture stake to 51% and will eventually get to 100%, giving it a footprint in China that resembles operations elsewhere.

Though the talent search won’t be easy -- given the need to balance local and international staffing -- Goldman plans to double its head count to 600, said co-president Leland. He sees particular growth in asset management, where Goldman is just getting started.

“Bringing that global insight into China is imperative,” Leland said.

UBS: First Mover Advantage

First mover advantage is key for Chin, who was named China country head for UBS in December, adding to his role as head of the investment bank for Asia Pacific.

UBS can point to a series of firsts that Chin says give it an edge over global rivals. It was the first foreign institution to invest in domestic Chinese stocks in 2003 and was the first to get majority control of its securities partnership since China announced new rules in 2017.

Greater China now contributes more than half of the bank’s Asia Pacific revenue, though profits have been elusive in the mainland. Still, the bank plans to double its investment-bank head count in China to 400, on top of the 1,200 staff already there in other roles. UBS looks to expand its brokerage and advisory businesses, betting the wider inclusion of Chinese domestic stocks and bonds into global indexes will boost profit.

“Developing a business in China takes patience and trust over a long period of time,” said Chin, 51, a Cambridge University grad who’s been in Hong Kong since 1996 for UBS and its predecessor firms. “We have come a long way on the journey, but there is still far to go.”

*Global equity raises for China firms, past 12 months

THE MONEY MANAGERSJPMORGAN: Work With ANT

China may be one of the most attractive asset management markets in the world, but Eddy Wong, head of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s fund unit, says he doesn’t have to tackle it alone. The New York bank, which has had a joint venture in China for 16 years, plans to bolster its distribution channels with partners such as Jack Ma’s Ant Financial Services Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

JPMorgan’s joint venture already has more than 300 million clients across different platforms, and has tripled assets under management to $21 billion. The bank increased the ante on China this month, agreeing to buy out its partner to take 100% of the firm. Wong, who joined JPMorgan a decade ago, became CEO of the venture in May.

“We’re very excited to see the regulation updates and the market continuing to open up,” Wong, 43, said in a phone interview from his base in Shanghai. “JPMorgan has a very long-term view and is completely committed to China.”

The money manager is planning to create more passive products such as index and exchange-traded funds to allow foreign clients make long-term investments. It’s also betting on the pension business, prompted by China’s aging population. The first retirement fund was launched in September, with two more in the first half of 2020, Wong said.

HSBC: Cross-border connection

Cross-border investment is a key growth area for asset management in Greater China, and HSBC Holdings Plc plans to be at the center of it. The London-based bank, which already gets the majority of its overall earnings from Asia via a Hong Kong hub, wants to be a conduit for international clients looking to increase exposure in China, while helping local investors and companies diversify abroad.

“China is central to HSBC’s strategic aim of accelerating growth from its Asian franchise,” said Pedro Bastos, 56, who heads HSBC’s Asia Pacific asset management business from Hong Kong. “The sheer size of the domestic wealth market in Mainland China means there is plenty of room for an international player like HSBC.”

Bastos, a Brazilian who joined HSBC 14 years ago in Sao Paulo, will target two areas of growth: domestic wealth and cross-border investment. HSBC will focus on servicing its core market, retail and institutional clients, while expanding its ultra-high-net-worth business by providing exclusive funds and customized portfolios.

BLACKROCK: Best of Both Worlds

While some global firms need to decide whether to go it alone in China or stick with a joint venture partner, BlackRock Inc. is doing a bit of both.

The world’s biggest money manager, with $7.4 trillion in assets, has told regulators it plans to apply for a fully controlled mutual fund license, in addition to its 16.5% stake in a joint venture with Bank of China Ltd.

Leading Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink’s China strategy is Geraldine Buckingham, 42, the youngest executive on the New York firm’s management committee. The Rhodes scholar who also has a medical degree, sees huge potential as the aging population shifts from a short-term trading focus.

“China represents a strategic long-term opportunity for BlackRock and is a market where we expect to see rapid growth,” said Buckingham, an Australian who joined BlackRock from McKinsey & Co. in 2014. “As the capital markets continue to open up, we will explore all options where suitable to provide onshore products for Chinese investors.”

Invesco: Sticking to the Path

For Renee Kwok, chief operations officer for Asia at Invesco Ltd., her plan to win in China will be expanding the joint venture she helped create 17 years ago. Invesco Great Wall Fund Management Co., the first China-U.S. asset management partnership on the mainland, managed $41.3 billion at the end of last year for the Atlanta-based money manager that runs $1.05 trillion overall.

“A lot of JVs haven’t worked well, but for us, it’s turned out really great,” Kwok, 45, said in an interview from Hong Kong. “This is going to be one of the most important piece of business for our group globally.”

