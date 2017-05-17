Navigation

People enjoying the sun on Lake Zurich on Wednesday, with the Alps in the background

(Keystone/Ennio Leanza)

Temperatures and levels of sunshine have been high across Switzerland for the past few days, with the mercury hitting 29 degrees Celsius (84 degrees Fahrenheit) in Basel and Sion on Wednesday, according to MeteoSwiss, the national weather agency. 

However, make the most of it as the weather is set to turn, becoming cloudier on Thursday and colder and wetter on Friday.

