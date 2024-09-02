Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
BMW worldwide recalling Mini Cooper SE electric models, company says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) -German automaker BMW is recalling electric Mini Cooper SE vehicles due to problems in their batteries, which could potentially affect more than 140,000 autos worldwide, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.

Around 39,000 vehicles could be affected in Germany, the company said in a statement on Monday, adding that there are no known accidents or injuries in this context.

Problems in the battery system can lead to overheating. “A vehicle fire, even when the vehicle is parked, cannot be ruled out,” the statement said.

The software of the car contains a diagnostic function that recognises a malfunction of the battery and alerts the driver. Customers who received the messaged are asked to visit a Mini partner, the company said.

(Reporting by Christina Amman and Maria MartinezEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

