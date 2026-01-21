BNY CEO Says Shaking Fed’s Foundation Hurts Push for Lower Rates

(Bloomberg) — Bank of New York Mellon Corp. Chief Executive Officer Robin Vince said the recent attacks on the Federal Reserve’s independence aren’t helpful for keeping interest rates low.

“Shaking at the foundation of the independence of monetary policy, that’s not really in the interests of keeping long-term rates low,” Vince said Wednesday in a Bloomberg Television interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Vince had previously called the Trump administration’s pressure on the Fed “counter-productive” to the president’s stated goal of improving affordability and boosting the economy. Earlier this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank had been served grand jury subpoenas by the US Justice Department, related to Powell’s testimony on renovations to the Fed’s headquarters.

Vince added on Wednesday that it’s helpful “if that dies down.”

“We can get back to the business of releasing the economy,” he said.

