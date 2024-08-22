Body of British tech entrepreneur Lynch retrieved from yacht- source

PORTICELLO, Italy (Reuters) – The body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch was retrieved on Thursday from the wreck of a yacht that sank earlier this week off Sicily during a tempest, a source close to the rescue operation said.

Lynch’s 18-year daughter Hannah is still missing, the source said. The bodies of the other four people who vanished when the boat went down were recovered from the yacht on Wednesday.