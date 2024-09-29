Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Body of Hezbollah leader has been recovered, sources say

CAIRO (Reuters) – The body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has been recovered from the site of an Israeli air attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs and is intact, a medical source and a security source told Reuters on Sunday.

While Hezbollah’s statement on Saturday confirming Nasrallah’s death did not say how exactly he was killed nor when his funeral would be, the two sources said his body had no direct wounds and that it appeared the cause of death was blunt trauma from the force of the blast.

