Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

BoE’s Bailey: Still unclear if persistent inflation elements consistent with target

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Thursday said it was still not clear if elements of persistent inflation were consistent with maintaining the rate of rising prices at the bank’s 2% target.

“Is the decline of persistence now almost baked in, as the global shocks that drove up inflation unwind, or, we’d also require a period with economic slack in the UK economy, or are we experiencing a more permanent change to wage and price setting which would require monetary policy to remain tighter for longer?” he said at a press conference

“These have become important questions in the MPC’s policy deliberations.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR