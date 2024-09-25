Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

BoE’s Greene calls for ‘cautious’ approach to rate cuts

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England should take a cautious approach to cutting interest rates due to the risk of longer-term inflation pressures, Monetary Policy Committee member Megan Greene said in a speech on Wednesday.

“I believe a cautious, steady-as-she-goes approach to monetary policy easing is appropriate,” said Greene, who voted against the BoE’s decision in August to start cutting rates.

At the time of its August rate cut, the BoE set out three scenarios for inflation, reflecting varying degrees of persistence in inflation.

Greene said she thought the middle scenario – which was used as the basis for the BoE’s main forecasts – was the most likely, but saw a greater chance of the high-persistence scenario than the low-persistence one.

Some elements of services inflation had barely slowed over the past year, while wage growth remained faster than the BoE’s standard economic models had predicted, she said.

Greene also saw a risk that weak consumer demand could rebound by more than the central bank has predicted.

“I believe the risks to activity are to the upside, which could suggest that the long run neutral rate is higher and – all else equal – our stance of policy isn’t as restrictive as we had thought,” she said.

(Reporting by David MillikenEditing by William Schomberg)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
120 Likes
90 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
52 Likes
77 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR