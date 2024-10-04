Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

BoE’s Pill says high interest rates not depressing investment

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – High levels of interest rates are not a key reason behind weakness in British business investment, Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Friday.

“When you ask about business (investment) intentions, the role played by the level of interest rates – whether interest rates are 5% or 4% – that is not something that people are screaming about,” Pill said at a conference hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Pill said business investment had been depressed by high levels of uncertainty since the 2008 global financial crisis, including from Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
43 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
189 Likes
132 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR