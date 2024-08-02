Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
BoE’s Pill says job not done on inflation, rates might not fall again soon

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England’s Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Friday that the central bank could not consider the fight against high inflation to be won and there was no guarantee interest rates would fall again soon.

“I think we can’t be complacent, we can’t declare ‘job done’ because there are some sort of dynamics in the UK economy, a sort of persistent component, that we need to be cautious about,” Pill told an online presentation organised by the BoE.

“I think we shouldn’t be yet promising that rates are going to move down further in the very short term,” he said.

Pill voted against the BoE’s decision to cut borrowing costs for the first time in more than four years which was announced on Thursday.

