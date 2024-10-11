Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs and delay first 777X delivery as strike hits finances

By Allison Lampert, David Shepardson

(Reuters) -Boeing will cut 17,000 jobs, delay first deliveries of its 777X jet by a year and record $5 billion in losses in the third quarter, as the U.S. planemaker continues to spiral during a month-long strike.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a message to employees that the company must shrink its workforce “to align with our financial reality” after an ongoing strike by 33,000 U.S. West Coast workers shuttered production of its 737 MAX, 767 and 777 jets.

“We reset our workforce levels to align with our financial reality and to a more focused set of priorities. Over the coming months, we are planning to reduce the size of our total workforce by roughly 10 percent. These reductions will include executives, managers and employees,” Ortberg’s message said.

Boeing shares fell 1.7% in after-market trading.

Boeing recorded charges totaling $5 billion for its defense and commercial businesses.

Reaching a deal to end the work stoppage is critical for Boeing, which filed an unfair-labor-practice charge on Wednesday accusing the machinists union of failing to bargain in good faith. Ratings agency S&P estimated the strike is costing it $1 billion a month and it is at risk of losing its prized investment-grade credit rating.

Ortberg also said Boeing has notified customers that the company now expects first delivery of its 777X in 2026 due to the challenges Boeing has faced in development, as well as from the flight-test pause and ongoing work stoppage. Boeing had already faced issues with certification of the 777X that had significantly delayed the plane’s launch.

Boeing, which reports its third-quarter earnings on Oct. 23, said in a separate release it now expects revenue of $17.8 billion, a loss per share of $9.97, and negative operating cash flow of $1.3 billion.

“While our business is facing near-term challenges, we are making important strategic decisions for our future and have a clear view on the work we must do to restore our company,” Ortberg added in a statement.

Boeing will end its 767 freighter program in 2027 when it completes and delivers the remaining 29 planes ordered but said production for the KC-46A Tanker will continue.

The company said in light of the job cuts it would end a furlough program for salaried employees announced in September.

Even before the strike began on Sept. 13, the company had been burning cash as it struggled to recover from a January mid-air panel blowout on a new plane that exposed weak safety protocols and spurred U.S. regulators to curb its production.

Reuters reported this week Boeing is examining options to raise billions of dollars through a sale of stock and equity-like securities.

These options include selling common stock as well as securities such as mandatory convertible bonds and preferred equity, according to the sources. One of the sources said they suggested to Boeing that it should raise around $10 billion.

The company has about $60 billion in debt and posted operating cash flow losses of more than $7 billion for the first half of 2024.

Analysts estimate that Boeing would need to raise between $10 billion and $15 billion to maintain its ratings, which are now one notch above junk.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert and David Shepardson; editing by Rod Nickel)