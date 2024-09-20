Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

BOJ keeps interest rates steady, sticks to upbeat economic view

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan kept interest rates steady on Friday and maintained its view the economy remained on track for a moderate recovery.

In a widely expected move, the central bank left unchanged its overnight call rate target at 0.25% by a unanimous vote.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the decision.

The BOJ ended negative interest rates in March and raised its short-term policy rate to 0.25% in July on the view that the likelihood of inflation sustainably hitting its 2% target was heightening.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
67 Likes
56 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR