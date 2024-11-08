Bolt drivers win UK tribunal claim over ‘workers’ employment status

LONDON (Reuters) – Drivers for ride-hailing and food delivery startup Bolt in Britain on Friday won a case to be legally recognised as “workers”, entitling them to holiday pay and the minimum wage.

Around 10,000 current and former Bolt drivers took legal action against Bolt at a London employment tribunal, arguing that they were formally workers under British law.

Bolt, which is headquartered in Estonia, argued at a hearing earlier this year that it was merely an agent for drivers, who entered into separate contracts with their passengers, but its case was largely rejected.

Drivers were workers when they were in the territory in which they are licensed to operate and have the Bolt app switched on, the tribunal said in its written ruling.

“Overwhelmingly, the power lies with Bolt,” the tribunal said. “There is nothing in the relationship which demands, or even suggests, agency.”

The tribunal added: “We find that the supposed contract between the Bolt driver and the passenger is a fiction designed by Bolt – and in particular its lawyers – to defeat the argument that it has an employer/worker relationship with the driver.”

A Bolt spokesperson said: “Drivers are at the heart of what we do and we have always supported the overwhelming majority’s choice to remain self-employed independent contractors, protecting their flexibility, personal control, and earning potential.”

The spokesperson added that Bolt would “carefully review our options, including grounds for appeal”.

Lawyers representing the claimants did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Friday’s ruling is the latest concerning the status of those working in the so-called gig economy, following a landmark 2021 ruling by the Supreme Court that Uber drivers were workers.