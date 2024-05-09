Bond Losses Extend, European Futures Eye Flat Open: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global bonds carried over the weak tone from Treasuries in the prior session. Chinese shares rallied on the country’s upbeat trade data and fresh signs of property support.

The 10-year benchmark yields for Australia, New Zealand and Japan all rose, while those on US sovereign debt extended Wednesday’s increase after a $42 billion sale of 10-year notes received tepid demand.

The rise in Japanese yields followed a hawkish-sounding summary of opinions from the central bank’s April meeting. Bank of Japan members discussed the potential to cut bond purchases as well as the path for future rate hikes.

In equities, the Euro Stoxx 50 futures pointed to a steady open, following a mixed session in Asia. US futures slid after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes ended Wednesday largely flat. A benchmark of European equities had risen for four consecutive sessions as of Wednesday.

The yen was steady after touching a weekly low earlier. Japan’s top currency official, Masato Kanda, said the country would be ready to take appropriate action when necessary but refrained from confirming official support in recent weeks. A dollar index steadied following a third session of gains.

“The interest rate differential does not support a stronger yen and the Bank of Japan does need to think about closing that gap,” Charlie Jamieson, chief investment officer at Jamieson Coote Bonds Pty Ltd., told Bloomberg Radio. That said, “we don’t feel that there is a rampant hiking cycle” in Japan.

Chinese stocks helped brighten the mood in an otherwise mixed session for the region, with gains in Japan and declines in Australia and South Korea.

A key gauge of Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong rose as much as 1.7%, as hopes grew that a recovery of the world’s No. 2 economy is gathering momentum after data showed both exports and imports beat forecasts in April.

Adding to the optimism was a major eastern city’s decision to remove home-buying curbs, the latest sign of Beijing’s widening campaign to rescue an ailing housing sector. A Bloomberg index tracking Chinese developers surged 8.1%.

In a sign of continued distress in China’s property sector, major developer Country Garden Holdings Co. said it cannot make an interest payment on a local bond guaranteed by a state-backed program, marking the first time that an initial deadline on such developer debt has been missed.

US-listed shares in Arm Holdings PLC fell as much as 10% in late trading following a tepid annual forecast. Intel Corp. shares also dropped after the US revoked licenses that allowed the firm to sell chips to Huawei Technologies Co. Airbnb Inc shares fell in post-market trade following signs of slowing growth.

Meantime, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has launched a hostile bid for Banco de Sabadell SA just days after an earlier approach was rejected by the board of its smaller rival.

Elsewhere in Asia, Malaysia will hand down a monetary policy decision, while markets in Indonesia are closed. Japan’s latest wage figures showed pay gains have now lagged inflation every month for two years.

Investors Hesitant

Lack of conviction among investors to buy into the recent bounce in US stocks shows the market is far from turning fully bullish, said Citigroup Inc. strategists. The recent unwind of short positions has left the S&P 500 close to one-sided net long, but investors appear hesitant to add to the existing bullish positions, a team led by Chris Montagu noted.

“Flows tell a story of limited enthusiasm with a trickle of new long positions and only marginal increase in risk appetite,” Montagu said.

Following a pullback last month, equities resumed their advance in early May as solid corporate earnings bolstered sentiment and speculation grew that the Federal Reserve will be able to cut rates this year. The recent rally brought the S&P 500 about 1% away from its all-time high.

Inflation figures due next week will offer fresh insights about the US economy after employment data out Friday showed the labor market is cooling. Fed Bank of Boston President Susan Collins signaled Wednesday that interest rates will likely need to be held at a two-decade high for longer than previously thought to damp demand and reduce price pressures.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate extended gains after rising by the most in almost two weeks Wednesday. The Biden administration raised the price it’s willing to pay to refill the country’s emergency oil reserves, which have dwindled near the lowest in four decades. Gold also rose.

Key events this week:

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

UK industrial production, GDP, Friday

ECB publishes account of April policy meeting, Friday

BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill speaks, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 2:41 p.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.2%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.8%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0744

The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.60 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2291 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $61,535.13

Ether rose 1.9% to $3,005.77

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.50%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.35%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $79.39 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,319.50 an ounce

